Rocket Classic 2026 Kalshi price update: Get up to $500 bonus with CBSSPORTS for final round on Sunday

Sunday features the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Classic in Detroit, and sports fans can make trades on how the end of the tournament with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $500 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades. Will Davis Riley win his third career PGA Tour event? Will Cameron Young take charge on Sunday? Here's a look at the leaderboard, current Kalshi prices ahead of the fourth and final round, as well as our favorite trades for Sunday's final round. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for the Rocket Classic and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for up to $500 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $25 in event contracts. Receive a bonus up to $500 regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $25 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Rocket Classic leaderboard, Kalshi prices (post-Round 3)

Davis Riley: -15 (21 cents)

Michael Brennan: -14 (22 cents)

Cameron Young: -12 (16 cents)

Chris Kirk: -12 (5.4 cents)

Rasmus Hojgaard: -12 (4.7 cents)

Rickie Fowler: -12 (7.7 cents)

Xander Schauffele: -11 (6 cents)

Kristoffer Ventura: -11 (2.2 cents)

Michael Thorbjornsen: -11 (4.3 cents)

Michael Kim: -11 (2.5 cents)

Trade on the Rocket Classic with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Rocket Classic picks at Kalshi

Cameron Young to win (12 cents)

Chris Kirk to win (5.4 cents)

Cameron Young to win (12 cents)

Young nearly entered Sunday at 13-under, but he just missed a birdie putt on 18 and has to settle for being tied for third at 12-under. Young shot 1-under on Thursday and 2-under on Saturday and sandwiched a 9-under 61 on Friday. He's right in the thick of things, and at his best, he's the clear best player in this field. He's been able to string together some very strong finishes this year, such as at The Open Championship, and Young should be able to put some pressure on the final pairing on Sunday.

Make trades on the Rocket Classic with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a bonus today:

Chris Kirk to win (5.4 cents)

Kirk is another name firmly in the thick of things at 12-under, and he's showing he's very comfortable at Detroit Golf Club after making a playoff last year. Kirk didn't win then, but he's an intriguing pick to do so this year. He's been steady with rounds of 65, 67 and 66 thus far, and another strong finish in that ballpark should have him in a very intriguing spot come the end of the day on Sunday. Kirk's seeking his first win since January 2024, and his play in Detroit these last two years has him in position to pick up his seventh career win on Tour on Sunday.