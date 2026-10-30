The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Dallas Mavericks (3-2) will face the Houston Rockets (5-0) in a Group Play matchup to begin the 2026 NBA Cup on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Rockets are trading at $0.63 per share to beat the Mavericks, who are trading at $0.38 per share. The $0.63 price per share equates to a 63% probability for Houston to win. More than 227.5 points scored is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Rockets defeated the Mavericks, 128-110, in their 2026-27 season opener. Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. tied for a game-high 30 points, while Alperen Șengün recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds. The NBA Cup is a multi-stage regular season tournament that debuted during the 2023-24 NBA season and was won by the New York Knicks last season months before their eventual NBA championship run. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Mavericks vs. Rockets picks, predictions

Mavericks to lose by five or fewer points or win outright ($0.59)

More than 227.5 points ($0.53)

Pick #1: Mavericks to lose by five or fewer points or win outright

Kalshi probability: 59%

The Rockets have been perfect through their first five games, following their win against the Mavericks with victories against the San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks twice and Milwaukee Bucks. Șengün is leading the Rockets in both scoring with 24.5 points per game and rebounds with 9.0 per game in four appearances. Durant continues to be an efficient scorer in his 19th NBA season, averaging 22.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in five games.

The Mavericks enter on their first winning streak of the season, defeating the Miami Heat on Monday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday after a 1-2 start. Cooper Flagg leads Dallas in both scoring with 25.3 points per game and assists with 6.8 per game, along with 5.3 rebounds, after averaging 21.0 points, 4.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds during his 2026 Rookie of the Year season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts the Rockets will beat the Mavericks, 116-113, on Friday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Mavericks are trading at $0.59 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, while the Rockets are trading at $0.58 per share to win by six or more points, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 227.5 points

Kalshi probability: 53%

The Rockets enter Friday's game averaging 123.0 points per game through their first five games. Houston has scored more than 120 points in four of its first five games, which includes 128, its second-highest total of the season, in its win against Dallas to open the season.

The Mavericks are averaging 113.6 points per game in their first five games. Dallas has scored 120 or more points twice, which includes Wednesday's 120-96 win against the Thunder.

The SportsLine Projection Model average over probability is 52.9%, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.4%.

The Mavericks and Rockets scoring a combined total of more than 227.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share, while both teams combining to score fewer than 227.5 points is trading at $0.57 per share at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.