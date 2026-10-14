The Sam Houston Bearkats will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers for a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday night, making it the perfect time to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and both teams need to start piling up wins quickly if they're hoping to reach bowl eligibility in 2026. Sam Houston is off to a 1-4 start with its only win coming against FCS Nicholls State, and Western Kentucky is 2-4 with wins over FCS Mercyhurst and conference foe Missouri State. Trade on Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

The Hilltoppers have won all three of the head-to-head matchups since the Bearkats joined the FBS and CUSA, and Kalshi prices Western Kentucky at $0.54 per share to make it four in a row, while Sam Houston is priced at $0.49 per share to win. The $0.54 price per share equates to a 54% probability for Western Kentucky to win. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky prices (via Kalshi)

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky winner Sam Houston $0.49, Western Kentucky $0.54 Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky points 53.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.50) Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky margin Western Kentucky to win by more than 1.5 points (YES $0.49, NO $0.52)

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky preview

Sam Houston joined the FBS in 2023 and managed a 10-win season by 2024, but the program has been trying to find its footing since K.C. Keeler left for Temple. The Bearkats went 2-10 last season in Phil Longo's first year at the helm, and they're off to a 1-4 start where they've suffered back-to-back losses of 30+ points. However, Sam Houston did look competitive earlier in the season in single-possession losses to Troy and Tulsa and is hopeful of righting the ship with the bulk of the C-USA season ahead.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky is coming off a 34-13 win over Missouri State, its first of the season against an FBS opponent, but has a lot of work to do to earn an eighth consecutive bowl appearance. Tyson Helton is in his eighth season leading the program, and he's compiled a 59-40 record. Quarterback Brock Glenn accounted for 326 total yards and two touchdowns in last week's victory.

Kalshi prices the Hilltoppers to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. More than 53.5 total points scored is $0.51 per share, and fewer than 53.5 points scored is $0.50 per share. Liberty is the favorite to win Conference USA this season at $0.58 per share, while Western Kentucky is $0.05 per share and Sam Houston is $0.02 per share. Trade on Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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