The two best teams in the NFC West -- and two of the best in the sport -- collide on Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks have followed up their championship with a 3-1 start while the 49ers are 4-0. If you want to make trades on this game, you can take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. This code gives new users a $55 sign-up bonus after they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Seahawks vs. 49ers Kalshi markets

Seahawks to win: $0.62

49ers to win: $0.39

Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Seahawks to win: $0.62

The Seahawks are 10-2 at home since the start of the 2025 season, including the playoffs. Lumen Field has become a fortress for Seattle and it will be no easy task for the 49ers to come out on top. San Francisco defensive stalwart Nick Bosa has been ruled out, as has fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Wideout Mike Evans did not practice on Thursday but is off the injury report and is good to go for Sunday.

A Seattle win trades at $0.62 per share on Kalshi. The $0.62 price equates to a 62% probability in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds.

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49ers to win: $0.39

One of Seattle's most important defenders, Leonard Williams, was a DNP on Thursday after having light practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but he's good to go and does not have an injury designation. The Niners are a formidable team, especially with quarterback Brock Purdy playing like an MVP candidate and Fred Warner making a difference on defense.

A San Francisco win is trading at $0.39 per share on Kalshi. The $0.39 price equates to a 39% probability in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds.

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Seahawks to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

The Seahawks enter Sunday as the NFL's leaders in total defense, allowing just 246.8 yards per game. Add in the suffocating home atmosphere at Lumen Field and it could be very hard for the 49ers to execute on offense. The Niners will also need help from their depth receivers if Evans is unable to play or on a limited snap count.

On Kalshi, the Seahawks winning by four or more points is trading at $0.48, equating to 48% odds. San Francisco losing by three or fewer points, or winning outright, is trading at $0.53 per share.

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More than 46.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

While the Seahawks lead in total defense, the 49ers are third in scoring defense at 16 points per game -- although to be fair, that includes the Week 1 showing against a jet lagged Rams team. Seattle's running game still hasn't been fully sorted out, and Zach Charbonnet is still on the shelf.

The Seahawks and 49ers combining to score more than 46.5 points is trading at $0.49 on Kalshi, equating to 49% odds. The game coming in at 46 points or fewer is trading at $0.52.

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