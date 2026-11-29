NFL fans can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps for a massive NFC West contest involving the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks have already lost once to San Francisco this season but are coming off a bye and will have Sam Darnold back at quarterback. The 49ers are the NFC's No. 1 seed at the moment despite battling through injuries across the board, with Brock Purdy (ankle) being the latest star player to miss a game. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Seahawks vs. 49ers Kalshi markets

Seahawks to win: $0.52

49ers to win: $0.49

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Seahawks to win: $0.52

Seattle gets the benefit of a bye week to sort out some of its issues offensively. The defending Super Bowl champions still have one of the league's best defenses, but the offense has only managed 22.3 points per game. Darnold returning as quarterback should help, but the Seahawks have not found anyone who can take pressure off Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle wins this game in the majority of SportsLine Projection Model simulations.

On Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.52 per share. That price equates to a 52% probability in the latest Seahawks vs. 49ers odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

49ers to win: $0.49

San Francisco has overcome injuries this season but Purdy's ankle ailment might be one setback they cannot get past. Purdy is putting together an MVP-worthy campaign so far, so backup Mac Jones is a clear downgrade. Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have come back strong from their own setbacks, and George Kittle will look to build on his two-touchdown showing in Mexico City in Week 11.

You can trade on the 49ers to win at Kalshi for $0.49 per share. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Seattle keeps this game close, losing by less than two points or winning, in 52% of SportsLine simulations. These teams met in Week 5 and the 49ers won 32-29, but they might be fatigued by some international travel while the Seahawks are refreshed from the bye week. Seattle wins by more than 1.5 points in 53% of SportsLine simulations.

Seattle winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. San Francisco winning, or losing by fewer than 1.5 points, is $0.51 per share.

Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 43.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

The Week 5 game turned into a high-scoring affair and the 49ers have a unit that is averaging 31.6 points per game, but Purdy's absence will change things. The Seahawks should be more crisp with extra time to iron out any offensive issues. These teams combine for more than 43 points in 55% of SportsLine simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on these teams topping 43.5 points for $0.47 per share. A game with less than 43.5 points is $0.54 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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