New users who take advantage of the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS get a $25 bonus after depositing $10 or more into their account. NFL Week 8 concludes with a massive NFC clash with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. Fans who want to make predictions and trades for this matchup can do so on Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. The Seahawks are trading at $0.62 per share to beat the Bears, who are trading at $0.39 per share on Polymarket. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football Week 8, we'll dive into some of the available trading markets at Polymarket. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users with the Polymarket promo code to those who are residents of prediction market legal states and sign up ahead of Monday Night Football. Click here to get started trading on NFL games with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS for a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bears vs. Seahawks preview

These two made the playoffs last year, with Chicago advancing to the Divisional Round after winning the NFC North while the Seahawks are the reigning Super Bowl champs. Chicago enters this matchup at 5-2 while Seattle is 4-3.

The Bears have had to deal with quarterback Caleb Williams being out of action at times this year but since he returned two weeks ago, the offense is rolling and has scored at least 30 points in both of those games. The Bears enter Week 8 riding a two-game winning streak, which will be put to the test against the Seahawks.

Seattle is coming off its best win of the year, a dominant 20-3 win over Kansas City. The Seahawks' defense showed why it's arguably the NFL's best, smothering former Hawks star Kenneth Walker III in the run game and keeping Kansas City out of the end zone and the red zone. The Seahawks have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 36 consecutive games, which is worth noting given how much the Bears rely on the run game. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive a $25 bonus here:

Bears vs. Seahawks picks

Seahawks to win: 62%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns: 52%

Seahawks to win: 62%

The Seahawks have had issues with turnovers, which resulted in the reigning champs dropping three of four before beating Kansas City last weekend. Has Seattle gotten its mojo back? The defense is certainly rolling after last week, and the offense will get a major boost in the run game both with running back Zach Charbonnet making his season debut and the addition of star left guard Quenton Nelson in a trade with Indianapolis. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Seahawks winning 71% of the time.

A Seattle win is trading at 62% on Polymarket while a Chicago win is trading at 39%. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (52%)

The Seahawks' run game has been hit and miss this year, but their star receiver is having another monster year. Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, is off to a blistering start to 2026 with 58 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns. JSN leads the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns and is second in receptions. The Bears have allowed six touchdown receptions to opposing receivers this year. A Smith-Njigba touchdown is trading at 52% at Polymarket. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get a $25 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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