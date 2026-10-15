NFL Week 6 action for the 2026 season begins on Thursday, Oct. 15, with a potential Super Bowl preview as the Seattle Seahawks face the Denver Broncos. The Seahawks are the defending champions, and the Broncos were one game away from facing them in the Super Bowl a season ago. Seattle comes into Week 6 off a loss to San Francisco, while Denver got a win over the Chargers. Both these defenses are stout, but there should be some scoring on Thursday, and we'll go over our favorite first touchdown predictions. If you'd like to make predictions of your own, use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus when you make $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps. Get $55 in bonus trading credits after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Seahawks vs. Broncos first touchdown scorer markets

Seahawks first touchdown pick: AJ Barner ($0.06)

Seattle's run game has been poor, with Jadarian Price failing to make an impact before hitting IR and Zach Charbonnet still sidelined. Barner is often used in short-yardage sneak situations, and the tight end is a reliable target in the red zone. Barner has not scored a touchdown yet this season, but did have six during the 2025 regular season. He seems due for a score, and with Smith-Njigba hampered by an ankle injury, Barner has a good shot at being Seattle's first touchdown scorer. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Broncos first touchdown pick: JK Dobbins ($0.10)

Even with Denver rotating its running backs, Dobbins continues to see most of the work in the backfield. He's been able to stay healthy and is coming off a solid game where he logged 68 yards and a score. The Seahawks are hard to run on but in a short-yardage spot near the end zone, Dobbins will get the call. Make trades on Seahawks-Broncos TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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