The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, making the Seahawks vs. Broncos matchup on Thursday Night Football even more exciting. Seattle is trading at $0.60 per share to win outright. The Broncos are dealing with multiple injuries to their secondary after starting cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Riley Moss were both out for Week 5. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff for Seahawks vs. Broncos is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Broncos improved to 3-2 with a 23-17 win against the AFC West Division rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Meanwhile, the Seahawks dropped to 3-2 with a 32-29 loss to the NFC West Division rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Kalshi prices the Seahawks at $0.60 per share to beat the Broncos, and more than 40.5 combined points is trading at $0.52 per share. The $0.60 price per share equates to a 59% probability in the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Seahawks vs. Broncos picks, player props

Sam Darnold (Seahawks): 225+ passing yards NO ($0.55)

Bo Nix (Broncos): 200+ passing yards YES ($0.54)

Jaxson Smith-Njigba (Seahawks): 90+ receiving yards NO ($0.51)

Jaylen Waddle (Broncos): 50+ receiving yards YES ($0.52)

Prop pick #1: Sam Darnold- 225+ passing yards NO

Kalshi probability: 52%

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in each of the last two games.

Darnold has thrown for 742 yards since returning from injury in Week 3, which includes 168 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and 195 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

Darnold has thrown for fewer than his projected passing market in four of his last five games, averaging 191.4 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Darnold will throw for 209.0 yards on average against the Broncos.

Darnold is trading at $0.55 per share to throw for fewer than 250 yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Bo Nix- 200+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 51%

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix threw for 123 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's win against the Chargers.

Nix has only thrown for more than 200 yards twice, which includes a season-high 288 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and 214 yards against the 49ers in Week 4.

Nix has, however, exceeded his passing yards market in five of his last six home games, averaging 276.2 passing yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Nix will throw for 236.6 passing yards on average against the Seahawks.

Nix is trading at $0.54 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Jaxson Smith-Njigba- 90+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 52%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba may potentially eclipse his NFL Offensive Player of the Year season in 2026.

Smith-Njigba leads NFL all NFL players in receiving yards (583) and receiving touchdowns (7), while also ranking third in receptions (37).

The former Ohio State standout was, however, spotted limping on the sideline during Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Additionally, Smith-Njigba has been held under his projected receiving yards market in four of his last five games against teams with a middle third defense, averaging 75.8 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Smith-Njigba will record 82.7 receiving yards on average against the Broncos.

Smith-Njigba is trading at $0.52 per share to record more than 90 receiving yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Jaylen Waddle- 50+ receiving yards YES

Kalshi probability: 58%

Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been limited in his first five games with the team.

Waddle recorded a season-best eight receptions for 138 yards in a Week 2 win against the Jaguars, but has otherwise been limited to 35 yards or less.

The former Alabama standout has, however, exceeded his receiving yards market in four of his last five games when his team isn't favored at home, averaging 66.6 yards in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Waddle will record 67.9 receiving yards on average against the Seahawks.

Waddle is trading at $0.51 per share to record more than 50 receiving yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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