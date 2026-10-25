The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in qualifying trades. The Seahawks host the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. The defending champions have dropped two straight, while the Chiefs have won all five games. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prices a Seahawks victory by three points or more at $0.52 per share. A touchdown from Kelce is listed at $0.28 per share. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold to throw for 225+ passing yards is priced at $0.51 per share. SportsLine forecasts a 25-21 Seahawks victory, with its individual passing projection exceeding that figure for Darnold.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, predictions, props

SEA-KC: Seahawks to win by three points or more ($0.52 Yes, $0.49 No)

Seahawks to win by three points or more ($0.52 Yes, $0.49 No) Travis Kelce: To score a touchdown ($0.28 Yes, $0.73 No)

To score a touchdown ($0.28 Yes, $0.73 No) Sam Darnold: At least 225 passing yards ($0.51 Yes, $0.51 No)

Seahawks to win by 3 points or more ($0.52 per share)

Kenneth Walker III is coming back to Lumen Field, but not in a Seahawks uniform. Walker left after the club's Super Bowl season and has rushed for 665 yards with six touchdowns in five games for the Chiefs. His 128-yard performance against the Chargers included two scores, and Patrick Mahomes added 272 passing yards in a 22-6 victory. Andy Reid's offense leads the NFL at 414 yards per game.

That defense has earned its reputation. Mike Macdonald's group is allowing an NFL-low 237 yards per game, with 16 sacks and seven interceptions through six outings. Denver gained only 168 yards in a 17-14 overtime victory over the Seahawks, who nevertheless lost after their own offensive mistakes. SportsLine has the Seahawks winning 25-21, a four-point difference. Kalshi lists a Seahawks win by more than 2.5 points at $0.52 for Yes and $0.49 for No. Trade on Seahawks-Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Travis Kelce anytime TD ($0.28 per Yes share)

Kelce has 20 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns through five games. He caught nine passes for 101 yards in the overtime win against Indianapolis, then scored again at Miami a week later. The last two outings brought smaller receiving totals: 15 yards against Las Vegas and 53 against the Chargers. His 24-yard reception last Sunday showed that Mahomes can still find him for a chunk gain, though touchdowns haven't followed in either contest.

Other receivers have contributed, too. Xavier Worthy caught seven passes for 73 yards against the Chargers, and rookie Cyrus Allen made a 27-yard grab. The Seahawks' linebackers and safeties will have several targets to account for, rather than Kelce alone. SportsLine's DFS projections give Kelce 5.2 catches and 52 receiving yards, with 0.32 touchdowns. Kalshi lists a Kelce touchdown at $0.28 per Yes share and $0.73 for No. Trade on Seahawks-Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Sam Darnold to throw for 225 or more yards ($0.51 per Yes share)

Even in one of Darnold's rougher games, the passing yards arrived. He threw for 278 against Denver, but two interceptions and five sacks helped turn that trip into a 17-14 overtime defeat. Macdonald has backed his quarterback through the mistakes, and the passing game has a reliable centerpiece in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The receiver caught 12 passes for 134 yards against the Broncos, his fifth 100-yard game in six appearances.

Smith-Njigba has 49 receptions for 717 yards and seven touchdowns, giving Darnold a primary option during tougher stretches. Cooper Kupp is another experienced target, but protection may dictate how often Darnold can work downfield. The Chiefs recorded four sacks against the Chargers and have five interceptions this season. SportsLine projects 254.5 passing yards for Darnold, while Kalshi prices 225 or more at $0.51 for Yes and $0.51 for No. Trade on Seahawks-Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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