The 2026 NFL season opens on Wednesday, September 9 with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. It's only the third time in the Super Bowl era that the two championship combatants from the season prior have faced each other in the NFL Kickoff Game. There's already been nearly $1 million traded in NFL prediction markets related to Seahawks vs. Patriots and volume will only intensify leading into the first matchup of NFL Week 1.

Ahead of 2026 NFL Kickoff Game, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi and Polymarket, two of the best prediction market apps. These platforms are both offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Wednesday, and these offers can be used when trading on Patriots vs. Seahawks so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on NFL at Kalshi with a $25 trading bonus after making $25 worth of trades by using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages and for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Get a $50 sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks vs. Patriots prediction markets

Seattle to win: 62% (Polymarket)

New England to win: 38% (Polymarket)

Seattle to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 51 cents, No 50 cents (Kalshi)

More than 44.5 points: Yes 48 cents, No 53 cents (Kalshi)

Seattle to win: 62% (Polymarket)

Seattle is coming off its second championship and kept its core together by signing Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon to market-setting contract extensions. However, the Seahawks will have to replace Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who signed with the Chiefs in free agency. With Zach Charbonnet (ACL) beginning the season on PUP, first-round pick Jadarian Price will be tasked with leading the running game and keeping the Seattle play-action attack viable. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Seattle winning in 72% of simulations.

A Seattle win is trading at 62% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

New England to win: 38% (Polymarket)

The Patriots were pretty thoroughly dominated in last year's Big Game, losing 29-13 after scoring a relatively meaningless touchdown in the final three minutes of the game. However, New England made a concerted effort to build around franchise quarterback Drake Maye in the offseason. It signed Romeo Doubs in free agency and then traded for A.J. Brown in June. Now the Patriots should field a more dynamic offense and could be even better in 2026 despite facing a tougher schedule.

A New England win is 38% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Seattle to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 51 cents, No 50 cents (Kalshi)

After winning by 16 at a neutral site to lift the Lombardi Trophy a season ago, now Seattle has the benefit of playing at home in the opener. The 12th Man provides one of the best home-field advantages in the NFL and Lumen Field will be rocking. The Seahawks won six of their 10 home games last season by at least four points and outscored their opponents by 149 points at home combined.

Seattle winning by more than 3.5 points is 51 cents at Kalshi, while New England winning or losing by three or fewer points is 50 cents per share. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on NFL win totals and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 44.5 points: Yes 48 cents, No 53 cents (Kalshi)

The Patriots and Seahawks combined to score 42 points in last year's Super Bowl and 30 of those points were scored in the fourth quarter. New England's offense should be improved after the additions of Doubs and Brown and Seattle's running game will be an unknown with a completely new backfield tandem in Price and George Holani to begin the season. There were at least 45 points scored in 11 of Seattle 20 games last season and at least 45 points were scored in 11 of New England's 21 games.

Seattle vs. New England finishing with more than 44.5 points scored is 48 cents per share at Kalshi, and these teams combining for 44 or fewer points is 53 cents per share. Sign up now to make NFL trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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