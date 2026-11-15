Heisman Trophy winner and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will make his first NFL start Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks. Football fans who want to get in on the action can use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus as a new user once they deposit $10 or more. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas. Seattle is trading at 72% at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Head to the Polymarket promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you make a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Seahawks vs. Raiders predictions on Polymarket

Seahawks to win: 72%

Raiders to win: 28%

Seahawks to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

More than 40.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Seahawks to win: 72%

The reigning Super Bowl champions are just 5-4 this season but still have an exceptional defense. The Seahawks enter Sunday leading the NFL in total defense (244.2 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (18 points per game). It's about as tough an assignment as possible for a rookie making his first NFL start. Mendoza will see things in this game he's likely never seen before.

A Seahawks win trades at 72% at Polymarket. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Raiders to win: 28%

The Seahawks will be missing a few important names in this game. Drew Lock will be starting in place of usual quarterback Sam Darnold and star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, the team's big trade deadline acquisition, is hurt. Lock himself has been dealing with some bumps and bruises and may not be operating at 100%. As for Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner was the first overall pick for a reason. He oozes talent, and while he's being thrown into the deep end with his first assignment, he should be capable of making plays.

At Polymarket, you can trade on the Raiders to win at 28%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Seahawks to win by more than 6.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

Lock has performed well enough when he's been pressed into duty this season. Las Vegas has allowed the most yards per game (385.4) and points per game (29.8) this season, so Lock will have his chances to move the ball and score. Seattle's defense could give Mendoza some real trouble. The Seahawks exceed this margin of victory in 52% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Seattle winning my more than 6.5 points is trading at 51% on Polymarket, while Las Vegas losing by fewer than 6.5 points or winning, is trading at 50%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 40.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

The serious deficiencies of the Las Vegas defense make any Raiders game liable to be a shootout, but with a backup quarterback playing for one team and a rookie making his first start playing for the other -- against one of the league's most bruising defenses, no less -- it's understandable why this number is so low. The SportsLine model has the Raiders and Seahawks combining for more than 40.5 points in 64% of its simulations.

Both outcomes are trading at 50% on Polymarket. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible risk management

Polymarket offers multiple ways to help keep its users safe. There are risk management tools like trading breaks, a voluntary opt-out feature and funding limits available for Polymarket users.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.