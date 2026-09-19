Week 3 of the 2026 college football season will feature 19 games involving ranked teams on Saturday including No. 16 SMU (2-0) vs. No. 23 Louisville (1-1) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET. SMU opened its season with a 27-24 win against Florida State in Week 0 and defeated UC Davis, 56-10, in Week 2. Meanwhile, Louisville lost a shootout to Ole Miss, 41-38, in Week 1 and bounced back with a 59-13 win against Villanova in Week 2. Kalshi prices Louisville to win at $0.53 per share, while SMU is trading at $0.48 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of SMU vs. Louisville, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and Saturday's, which can be used to trade on SMU vs. Louisville for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

SMU vs. Louisville prediction markets

Louisvile to win: $0.53

SMU to win: $0.48

Louisville to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 59.5 points scored combined: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Louisville to win: $0.53

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz has thrown for 639 yards and four touchdowns on 34 of 50 passing through his first two games. The former Ohio State transfer is also leading the Cardinals with 111 yards and three touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts.

Louisville enters Week 3 with a .500 record, as its loss to Ole Miss came at a neutral site in a high-scoring game against a favored opponent, while most other FBS teams were playing tune-up games. The Cardinals benefitted from such in a 59-13 win against Villanova in Week 2, having recorded a staggering 635 yards of offense.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Louisville is trading at up to $0.53 per share to win at home on Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

SMU to win: $0.48

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings has been among the ACC's best players at his position through two games. Jennings leads the conference with 767 passing yards and eight touchdowns -- tied with Miami's Darian Mensah -- on 40 of 52 passing.

Jennings threw for 337 yards and five touchdowns on 14 of 16 passing during SMU's Week 2 win against UC Davis, having exited the game early with a sizable lead. The senior should get more reps as the Mustangs enter ACC play against a game Louisville team.

SMU is trading at $0.48 per share to win outright on the road Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Louisville to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

SMU and Louisville have been among the ACC's most prolific offenses through their first two games. SMU currently ranks second behind only Miami in total offense with 556.0 yards per game, while Louisville ranks third with 552.0 yards per game.

The Cardinals currently rank third in scoring offense among ACC teams with 48.5 points per game, while the Mustangs rank sixth with 41.5 points per game. SMU has won all four of its all-time matchups against Louisville dating back to 1983, which includes a 38-6 win last November. The Cardinals did, however, have a 5-3 record at home last season.

Louisville is trading at up to $0.50 per share to win by two or more points on Saturday, while SMU is trading at $0.51 to lose by one point or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 59.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Louisville is coming off an impressive performance in Week 2. The Cardinals held Villanova to 253 total yards and a 4 of 14 third down efficiency. Defensive back Kaleb Beasley led Louisville with seven tackles, while defensive back Koen Entringer and linebacker Trent Carter each recorded six tackles.

SMU held UC Davis to 10 points, 233 total yards and a 2 of 13 third down efficiency in Week 2. Safety Jaden-Milliner-Jones, linebacker Alexander Kilgore and safety Sael Reyes each recorded a team-best four tackles during the victory.

Louisville and SMU scoring 60 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share, while both teams scoring 59 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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