The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 12 college football schedule will feature a matchup between SMU (7-3) and Notre Dame (9-1) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen (ankle) and cornerback DJ McKinney (ankle) are both inactive. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Notre Dame is trading at $0.91 per share to beat SMU. The $0.91 price per share equates to a 91% probability for Notre Dame to win. The Fighting Irish have won three consecutive games since their loss to BYU, their first in more than a year, while SMU was defeated, 49-7, by Wake Forest last weekend. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

SMU vs. Notre Dame picks, predictions

Notre Dame to win by 21 or more points ($0.51)

Fewer than 56.5 points ($0.48)

Pick #1: Notre Dame to win by 21 or more points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr's Heisman Trophy odds have slipped, entering Week 12 at $0.05 per share, the fourth-highest odds at Kalshi. Carr threw for 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 20 of 28 passing, one week after earning a signature victory against then-No. 1 Miami.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings enters Saturday's game with 2,973 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 231 of 318 passing, while also recording 127 yards and two touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts. Jennings threw for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 22 of 35 passing during Saturday's loss to Wake Forest, his lowest passing yards total since October 3.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Notre Dame is trading at $0.51 per share to win by 21 or more points, while SMU is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 20 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 56.5 points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Notre Dame enters Week 12 ranked seventh in scoring offense with 39.5 points per game and fifth in scoring defense with 13.8 points allowed per game. The Fighting Irish have scored 31 or more points and held opponents to 24 or fewer points in each of their last three games.

SMU ranks fourth in scoring offense among ACC teams with 34.0 points per game and ninth in scoring defense with 25.5 points allowed per game. The Mustangs have a +15 scoring margin in their last three games, having scored 93 points and allowed 78 points.

SMU and Notre Dame scoring 57 or more points is trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 56 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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