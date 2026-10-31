The Syracuse Orange host the No. 19 SMU Mustangs in ACC college football action on Saturday at noon ET from the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York, as part of the Saturday Week 9 college football schedule. Syracuse (3-4, 1-4 ACC) is coming off a 31-30 overtime victory over North Carolina last week, while SMU (6-1, 4-1) is coming off a 59-20 win over Cal. SMU is trading at $0.77 per contract to win, while Syracuse is listed at $0.25 to win. Trade on SMU vs. Syracuse here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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SMU vs. Syracuse prices (via Kalshi)

SMU vs. Syracuse winner SMU $0.77, Syracuse $0.25 SMU vs. Syracuse points 58.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.49) SMU vs. Syracuse margin SMU to win by more than 10.5 points (YES $0.46, NO $0.54)

SMU vs. Syracuse preview



SMU (6-1, 4-1) is ranked 19th in the nation and enters off four straight multi-score victories. The Mustangs defeated Cal, 59-20, last week. All four of those wins came at home, though, and SMU is 1-1 on the road, with its one away win coming in a three-point final against Florida State. SMU entered this season off seven straight winning seasons and at 6-1 overall, that's very likely to move to eight straight years. Senior quarterback Kevin Jennings is coming off back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons for SMU, and he's 14th in the nation with 2,062 passing yards this season.

Syracuse (3-4, 1-4) is in Year 3 of the Fran Brown era, and the first two years went significantly differently. The Orange went 10-3 in 2024 before a 3-9 season last year. The Orange snapped a two-game losing streak with a 31-30 overtime victory over Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels last week, with Syracuse deciding to go for a 2-point conversion and the win after North Carolina scored seven points on its first possession. It was successful. Syracuse's defense has been its biggest issue, ranking 101st in scoring defense at 30.2 points per game allowed.

SMU defeated Syracuse, 31-18, last season. SMU is trading at $0.77 per contract to win, with Syracuse at $0.25. SMU is trading at $0.46 to win by more than 10.5 points. Trade on SMU vs. Syracuse here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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