The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Marshall hosts South Alabama on Tuesday, October 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. The Thundering Herd enter at 3-3, while the Jaguars are 4-2 after winning their first two Sun Belt games. Polymarket prices South Alabama at $0.55 per share to win, compared with $0.46 for Marshall. The $0.55 price per share equates to a 55% probability for South Alabama to win. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Tuesday's matchup brings two teams headed in different directions in conference play. Marshall is trying to avoid an 0-3 Sun Belt start, while South Alabama has scored 108 points in its last two victories. SportsLine forecasts a 30-26 Jaguars win, and Polymarket lists fewer than 64.5 combined points at $0.50 per share. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Marshall vs. South Alabama preview

Marshall's first Sun Belt win has been elusive, and Tuesday is hardly an easy assignment. The Thundering Herd are 3-3 after falling 27-21 to Coastal Carolina, a game that looked finished when they trailed 27-0. Judah Price pulled them back into it with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns, one through the air. Zion Turner added 219 passing yards and two scores during the comeback. Tony Gibson's club now faces a South Alabama offense that just scored 108 points over two games.

South Alabama is 4-2 and 2-0 in league play after beating Arkansas State 56-49. Keenan Phillips scored three rushing touchdowns and returned a kickoff 100 yards in that one. The Jaguars' offensive line also earned a spot on the Joe Moore midseason honor roll. It's a tricky meeting for a Marshall defense allowing 33.7 points per game. SportsLine forecasts South Alabama winning 30-26. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Marshall vs. South Alabama picks, predictions

South Alabama to win outright ($0.55 per share)

Fewer than 64.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

South Alabama to win outright ($0.55 per share)

South Alabama hasn't been living off one hot quarter. Major Applewhite's team has scored on its opening drive five times in six games, and its line is making things easier for Phillips and PJ Martin. The two backs have combined for 867 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Against Arkansas State, Phillips carried 19 times for 157 yards; the Jaguars rushed for 296 as a team. Marshall can't afford another slow start.

Marshall's best argument is the effort it showed after falling behind Coastal Carolina. Price's two scores gave the Herd a chance, and linebacker Javae Gilmore collected 10 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss. Yet six turnovers ruined that comeback attempt. South Alabama has forced 11 turnovers across six games, a poor matchup for a team that just handed the ball away repeatedly. SportsLine favors the Jaguars 30-26, while Polymarket prices a South Alabama victory at $0.55 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 64.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Anyone who watched South Alabama's last two games could reasonably question a lower-scoring finish. The Jaguars beat ULM 52-35, then survived Arkansas State 56-49. That's 192 combined points across two games, and Jared Hollins threw for 321 yards against ULM before the offense leaned heavily on its ground game in Jonesboro. Marshall's defense has allowed 33.7 points per game, so South Alabama will have chances to score again.

Still, Marshall's own offense has averaged 22 points, and the Herd managed only 17 against James Madison before scoring 21 against Coastal Carolina. Keeping the ball with Price could reduce possessions, especially if the home team avoids another pile of turnovers. Gilmore's defense also limited Coastal Carolina to 73 passing yards last time out, even in defeat. SportsLine predicts a 30-26 South Alabama win, totaling 56 points. Polymarket lists fewer than 64.5 at $0.50 per share. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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