Clemson and South Carolina square off in a rivalry game on Saturday afternoon, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Both teams are wrapping up disappointing campaigns, as Clemson is 7-4 and South Carolina is 6-5 heading into the 123rd Palmetto Bowl. Trade on Clemson vs. South Carolina here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices South Carolina at $0.71 per share to win, while Clemson is priced at $0.30 per share. More than 41.5 points scored in South Carolina vs. Clemson is trading at $0.54 per share. South Carolina to win by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.54 per share. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Clemson vs. South Carolina trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

South Carolina vs. Clemson prices (via Kalshi)

Clemson vs. South Carolina winner South Carolina $0.71, Clemson $0.30 Clemson vs. South Carolina points 41.5 total points to be scored (More $0.54, Less $0.46) Clemson vs. South Carolina margin South Carolina to win by more than 6.5 points (YES $0.54, NO $0.46)

Clemson vs. South Carolina preview

Clemson holds a 74-44-4 edge in the Palmetto Bowl series, with the road team winning the last six meetings. South Carolina has a chance to win three straight games at Clemson for the first time since 1992-96, while Clemson is seeking its first home win in the rivalry since 2018. This rivalry has been played every season since 1909 (except 2020).

South Carolina is coming off back-to-back 34-6 losses to Georgia and Arkansas after winning its previous four games. The Gamecocks have scored six points or fewer in consecutive games for the first time since 2019. Clemson's offense has also been struggling, averaging just 20.9 points per game, which is on pace for its fewest in a season since 1998.

Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers had just 87 passing yards, 24 rushing yards and an interception against Georgia last week. Meanwhile, Clemson quarterback Trent Pearman had 164 passing yards, 51 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in his first career start last week, which was a 20-10 win at Duke. Kalshi has South Carolina priced at $0.71 to win and $0.54 to win by at least seven points. Trade on South Carolina vs. Clemson here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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