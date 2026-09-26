Two familiar SEC foes square off on Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Alabama Crimson Tide hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks in a conference tilt. Sports fans can make predictions on this matchup with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after signing up and trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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South Carolina vs. Alabama Kalshi markets

Alabama to win: $0.82

South Carolina to win: $0.19

Alabama to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.50

More than 53.5 combined points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Alabama to win: $0.82

The Crimson Tide are off to a 3-0 start to 2026, but their last two wins have been relatively close. They trailed Kentucky at halftime in Week 2 before pulling away with a shutout second half, and they took down Florida State in a shootout last week. Alabama has won each of the last three matchups against South Carolina.

A Crimson Tide win is trading at $0.82 per share at Kalshi. A Gamecocks win is $0.19. Trade on Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 sign-up bonus:

South Carolina to win: $0.19

After a 2-0 start to the season, the Gamecocks dropped their first SEC matchup last weekend, falling 41-34 to Mississippi State at home. The Gamecocks now travel to Tuscaloosa for a matchup that the program has not done too well in. South Carolina kept it close last year in a 29-22 defeat, but that was at home. The Gamecocks were 0-4 last season on the road. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has South Carolina winning in 36% of simulations.

A Gamecocks win is trading at $0.19 per share at Kalshi, and a Crimson Tide win is $0.82.

Make trades at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Alabama to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.50

Alabama has gotten off to a 3-0 start to 2026, and the Tide have won each of their matchups by double digits. Their lowest margin of victory thus far has been 14, which came last week against Florida State. The Gamecocks' lone loss this year was by seven to Mississippi State, and they lost by seven in this matchup last year. The SportsLine Projection Model has South Carolina winning outright or losing by fewer than 11.5 points in the vast majority of its simulations.

An Alabama win by more than 11.5 points is trading at $0.52. A South Carolina win, or a Gamecocks loss by fewer than 11.5 points, is $0.50. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 53.5 combined points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

These teams have had a lot of success on offense this season, with the Tide scoring 45 or more points in all three contests and the Gamecocks' lowest point total being 34. These SEC foes combined for 51 points in Alabama's win last season. The SportsLine model has Alabama and South Carolina scoring fewer than 53 points in roughly 60% of its simulations.

South Carolina vs. Alabama resulting in more than 53.5 combined points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi. These teams scoring 53 or fewer points is $0.50. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 sign-up bonus:

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