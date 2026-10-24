The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 8 college football schedule will feature a Southeastern Conference matchup between No. 11 Tennessee (6-1) and South Carolina (3-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

South Carolina is trading at $0.54 per share to beat Tennessee. The $0.54 price per share equates to a 54% probability for South Carolina to win. The Gamecocks are coming off a 38-19 win against Florida in Week 7. Meanwhile, the Vols defeated Alabama, 26-10, last Saturday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tennessee vs. South Carolina picks, predictions

Tennessee to win ($0.46)

More than 50.5 points ($0.51)

Pick #1: Tennessee to win

Kalshi probability: 46%

Tennessee has defeated South Carolina in four of their last five matchups, but South Carolina's victory ultimately spoiled the Vols' season in 2022. Then-quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a season-ending ACL tear as Tennessee was defeated 63-38, ultimately keeping the Vols out on the then-four-team College Football Playoff format prior to expansion.

Tennessee leads the SEC in scoring defense with 14.7 points allowed per game and fifth in total defense with 280.4 yards allowed per game. South Carolina ranks second among SEC teams in total offense with 474.7 yards per game and fifth in scoring offense with 37.7 points per game.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Tennessee is trading at $0.46 per share to win outright on the road, while South Carolina is trading at $0.54 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 50.5 points

Kalshi probability: 50%

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop ranks second among SEC backs with 867 yards on 139 rushing attempts, averaging 119.57 yards per carry, along with 10 touchdowns. Bishop recorded 159 yards and two touchdowns on 32 rushing attempts, rushing for more than 100 yards for the third consecutive week.

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has thrown for 1,338 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions on 115 of 187 passing, while also recording 411 yards and two touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts. Sellers threw for 279 yards and a season-best four touchdowns on 23 of 35 passing, as well as 20 yards and one touchdown on 14 rushing attempts, during last week's upset win against Florida.

Tennessee and South Carolina scoring a combined 51 or more points is trading at $0.51 per share, while both teams scoring 50 or fewer points is trading at $0.51 per share, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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