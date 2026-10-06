The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Week 6 college football slate will kick off with a Sun Belt Conference matchup between Southern Miss (1-3) and Troy (2-2) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Troy is trading at $0.78 per share to beat Southern Miss. The $0.78 price per share equates to a 78% probability for Troy to win.

Southern Miss enters on a three-game losing streak with its last win, a 49-3 victory against Alcorn State, coming in Week 1. Meanwhile, Troy is facing a two-game losing streak after starting the season with wins against Sam Houston and Alabama State. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 6, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Southern Miss vs. Troy picks, predictions

Southern Miss to lose by fewer than 10 points ($0.52)

Troy to score fewer than 30 points ($0.49)

Under 49.5 total points ($0.50)

Pick #1: Southern Miss to lose by fewer than 10 points

Polymarket probability: 52%

Southern Miss enters Tuesday's game ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in total offense with 391.5 yards per game.

The Golden Eagles rank seventh in the conference in rushing yards with an average of 150.0 per game.

Steven Robinson leads Southern Miss with 319 yards and four touchdowns on 72 rushing attempts.

Freshman Jamarice Wilder ranks second with 180 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries.

The SportsLine Prediction Model is projecting Troy to beat Southern Miss, 28-21, on Tuesday.

Southern Miss is currently trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, while Troy is trading at $0.50 to win by 11 or more points, at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Pick #2: Troy to score fewer than 30 points

Polymarket probability: 49%

Troy enters Tuesday's game ranked 11th in the Sun Belt in total offense with 371.8 yards per game.

The Trojans also fifth in the conference in rushing offense with 166.25 yards per game.

Gavin Griffin leads the Trojans with 258 yards per game on 54 rushing attempts, while Jaheim Merriweather has accounted for all three of the team's rushing touchdowns, ranking second with 209 yards on 35 rushing attempts.

Quarterback Goose has thrown for 822 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions on 69 of 132 passing, which includes three interceptions in last week's loss to Utah State.

Troy is currently trading at $0.49 per share to score fewer than 30 points on Tuesday at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Pick #3: Under 49.5 total points

Polymarket probability: 50%

Southern Miss is averaging 24.5 points per game, which ranks ninth among Sun Belt teams.

Troy ranks 13th among the conference's 14 teams with an average of 21.3 points per game.

The Trojans are, however, averaging 21.5 points allowed per game, which ranks fourth in the Sun Belt.

The Golden Eagles are averaging 29.5 points allowed per game, which ranks 10th in the conference.

Troy is 0-4 against the over, while Southern Miss is 2-2, through their first four games of the season.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts an average under probability of 50.7%, which is slightly less than the consensus implied probability odds of 52.6%.

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