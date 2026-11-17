The San Antonio Spurs will host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night for a potential NBA Finals preview. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center inSan Antonio. San Antonio was the Western Conference champion last season, and Detroit was the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in the second round to the Cavaliers. The Spurs (12-2) are first in the West and on a 12-game winning streak, while the Pistons (8-4) are third in the East. Trade on Spurs vs. Pistons here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices San Antonio at $0.80 per share to win, which equates to an 80% win probability. Meanwhile, Detroit is priced at $0.21 per share to win. You can also trade on the total number of points scored, with more than 222.5 points trading at $0.51 per share and fewer than 222.5 points trading at $0.50 per share.

Kalshi also has dozens of other NBA prediction markets available for Pistons vs. Spurs trading, including points scored, team scoring, player props and game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Spurs vs. Pistons prices (via Kalshi)

Spurs vs. Pistons winner San Antonio $0.80 per share, Detroit $0.21 per share Spurs vs. Pistons points 222.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.50) Spurs vs. Pistons margin San Antonio to win by more than 9.5 points (YES $0.50, NO $0.51)

Pistons vs. Spurs preview



The San Antonio Spurs looked shell-shocked after they followed up multiple collapses in the NBA Finals with an 0-2 start, but the Spurs have ripped off 12 wins in a row to move to the top of the West standings. San Antonio center Victor Wembanyama has arrived as the NBA MVP frontrunner with an absurd stat line. The former No. 1 overall pick averages 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 4.3 blocks, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game despite only playing 29.8 minutes a night.

Cade Cunningham is also one of the NBA's brightest young stars and he's having another great season after earning first-team All-NBA honors and leading the Pistons to 60 wins in 2025-26. Cunningham is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Detroit is coming off a 137-117 loss to the Heat on Saturday, but have had an extra day's rest for Tuesday's primetime matchup. Trade on Pistons vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Spurs vs. Pistons picks, predictions

More than 222.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

More than 222.5 points NO ($0.50 per share)

When these two teams met at the Frost Bank Center in February, they combined to score only 217 points, and the two teams hounded each other, with San Antonio shooting 41.6% from the floor and Detroit shooting 37.7% from the floor. Victor Wembanyama blocked six shots, and the Spurs had 11 blocks total. That frontcourt advantage should shine through again with Jalen Duren (hamstring) out and both teams rank bottom third in the NBA in pace.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for 217 combined points on average, and fewer than 222.5 points are scored in 58% of simulations. Trade on Pistons vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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