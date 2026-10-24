The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Friday's NBA schedule includes Spurs vs. Rockets in a Western Conference showdown at 9:30 p.m. ET, as San Antonio tries to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Oklahoma City. The Spurs are trading at $0.65 per share to beat the Rockets on Kalshi, while more than 227.5 points is $0.44 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Spurs vs. Rockets picks, predictions

Spurs to win by six or more points ($0.46)

Fewer than 227.5 points ($0.56)

Spurs to win by six or more points

Kalshi probability: 46%

The Spurs have a chance to bounce back from their season-opening loss to the Thunder after star Victor Wembanyama missed 12 of 13 shots from the floor in that 116-104 final. While Wembanyama struggled, guards Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and D'Aaron Fox combined to score 56 points. The Rockets are going on the road for the first time this season.

SportsLine's computer model has San Antonio winning by at least six points in 53% of its simulations. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Spurs are trading at $0.46 per share to win by six or more points, while the Rockets are trading at $0.54 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Fewer than 227.5 points

Kalshi probability: 56%

The Spurs and Thunder combined for 220 points on Tuesday, as San Antonio shot 38.7% from the floor and 27% from 3-point range. Wembanyama remains one of the elite shot blockers in the league, swatting six shots against the Thunder. Houston is coming off a strong defensive performance in its opener, holding Dallas to 29.7% shooting from 3-point range.

The model is projecting 220 combined points, as fewer than 227.5 points hits in 60% of simulations. The Spurs and Rockets scoring a combined total of fewer than 227.5 points is trading at $0.56 per share, while both teams combining to score more than 227.5 points is trading at $0.44 per share at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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