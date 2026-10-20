The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA Opening Night at 9:30 p.m. ET. It's a rematch of last season's seven-game Western Conference Finals, which San Antonio won before advancing to the NBA Finals. Kalshi prices the Spurs at $0.56 per share to win, compared with $0.45 for Oklahoma City. The $0.56 price per share equates to a 56% probability for San Antonio to win. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi lists fewer than 231.5 combined points at $0.51 per share. De'Aaron Fox to score 15 or more points checks in at $0.54 on NBA prediction markets, while Chet Holmgren reaching 15 points is $0.47.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Spurs vs. Thunder picks, predictions, props

Fewer than 231.5 total points ($0.51 per share)

($0.51 per share) De'Aaron Fox : 15+ points ($0.54 per share)

: 15+ points ($0.54 per share) Chet Holmgren: 15+ points ($0.47 per share)

Fewer than 231.5 total points ($0.51 per share)

San Antonio's last meeting with Oklahoma City ended in a Game 7 victory and a trip to the NBA Finals. The Spurs won that deciding game 111-103, leaving the teams at 214 combined points. Tuesday's 231.5 mark sits higher, but both teams have rim protection capable of slowing possessions. Victor Wembanyama anchors the interior after averaging 25.0 points and 3.1 blocks last season. Oklahoma City counters with Holmgren, who averaged 17.1 points and 1.9 blocks, giving both clubs resistance near the rim.

San Antonio will start Fox and Stephon Castle alongside Dylan Harper, a small lineup that could push the pace. But the Thunder have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to direct possessions and their own size around the basket. SportsLine forecasts a 110-109 Spurs victory, or 219 combined points, and assigns a 69.5% simulation probability to fewer than 231.5 points. Trade on Spurs-Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

De'Aaron Fox 15+ points ($0.54 per share)

Fox averaged 18.6 points and 6.2 assists in 72 games last season, and San Antonio is giving him a three-guard lineup for opening night. Coach Mitch Johnson has confirmed that Castle and Harper will join Fox in the starting backcourt. That should help the Spurs create shots without asking any one guard to handle every possession. Fox scored 16 points in the 126-97 preseason victory over Sacramento, when San Antonio led by 34 at halftime.

The Thunder won't make every trip down the floor quite so pleasant. They have Cason Wallace to pressure opposing guards, while Gilgeous-Alexander can test Fox at the other end. Fox's 15-point mark is well below his regular-season average, but a three-guard starting unit could spread the scoring around. SportsLine projects 16.1 points for Fox. Kalshi lists him to score at least 15 at $0.54 per share, making his minutes and shot opportunities worth watching. Trade on Spurs-Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chet Holmgren 15+ points ($0.47 per share)

Holmgren averaged 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds last season, building much of his offense near the basket while shooting 55.7% from the field. Oklahoma City also gets plenty from Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31.1 points per game in 2025-26, so Holmgren isn't asked to carry the offense every night. Still, his ability to finish inside and step beyond the arc gives the Thunder another way to test San Antonio's defense.

Few opponents pose a tougher interior assignment than Wembanyama, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks last season, and the Spurs' trip to the NBA Finals went through a seven-game series with Oklahoma City. Holmgren will have to earn his openings against that length. The number is within reach based on his regular-season production, even if the matchup is difficult. SportsLine forecasts 15.0 Holmgren points; Kalshi lists 15 or more at $0.47 per share. Trade on Spurs-Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.