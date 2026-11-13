The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Spurs host the Warriors on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are 10-2 and riding a 10-game winning streak, while the Warriors are 8-4 after their eight-game winning streak ended Wednesday. Stephen Curry will miss Friday's matchup after suffering an oblique abdominal tear. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi gives the Spurs an 86% chance to win, compared with 14% for the Warriors. Friday's other selections cover Golden State winning or losing by 13 points or fewer and the teams combining for more than 219.5 points.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

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Spurs vs. Warriors game preview

The Spurs carry a 10-game winning streak into Friday's NBA Cup meeting after losing their opening two games. Victor Wembanyama scored 32 points and blocked five shots in Wednesday's 124-119 comeback over Chicago. The Spurs trailed by 22 before taking control after halftime, with Dylan Harper contributing 18 points and 10 assists. Two nights earlier, Wembanyama poured in 40 points and blocked nine shots in a 122-96 victory over Phoenix.

Golden State's eight-game winning streak ended Wednesday in a 115-108 loss to Houston. Curry left in the first quarter with an abdominal injury, later diagnosed as an oblique tear, and won't play Friday. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Brandin Podziemski added 22. Coach Steve Kerr will need more from that group with Curry unavailable. The Warriors are 8-4, but facing Wembanyama without their leading scorer is a new test. The Spurs' center averages 30.3 points and 4.4 blocks per game. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Spurs-Warriors picks and NBA predictions at Kalshi

Warriors to win or lose by 13 or fewer: $0.52 No on Spurs winning by more than 13.5 points

$0.52 No on Spurs winning by more than 13.5 points More than 219.5 combined points: $0.51 Yes

Warriors to Stay Within 14 Points—or Win ($0.52 No)

Golden State started 0-3, then won eight straight. Wednesday's loss to Houston didn't become a blowout after Curry left in the first quarter. The Warriors trailed by 15 after one period but finished within seven, with Lendeborg and Podziemski combining for 47 points. Their supporting cast kept the game competitive without its star guard.

The Spurs have won their last five games by margins of one, 15, 22, 26 and five points. They needed a 22-point comeback to beat Chicago on Wednesday, while Dallas pushed them to a 112-111 finish earlier in November. SportsLine's 115-106 score gives the Spurs a nine-point win, and its simulation rates Golden State's chances of finishing within 14 points or winning at 60%. Kalshi lists a Spurs victory by more than 13.5 points at 48%, with Yes priced at $0.49 and No at $0.52. The No outcome covers the Warriors' selected result. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 219.5 Combined Points ($0.51 Yes, $0.52 No)

The Spurs have scored at least 122 points in four consecutive games, including 124 against Sacramento and 125 against Portland. Their 124-119 victory over Chicago on Wednesday produced 243 combined points, with 68 from the Spurs after halftime. Wembanyama scored 32 on 13-of-18 shooting, while De'Aaron Fox contributed 17 points and nine assists. The Spurs also scored 122 against Phoenix, though the Suns managed only 96.

The Warriors' latest game finished with 223 points despite Curry exiting in the first quarter. Lendeborg scored 25 as Golden State finished with 108, and Houston scored 115. Golden State had averaged 120.4 points entering that contest, so Curry's absence brings uncertainty to its offense. SportsLine's 115-106 score would generate 221 combined points, just above the 219.5 figure. Kalshi displays a 49% chance for the over, with Yes available at $0.51 per share and No at $0.52. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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