The Stanford Cardinal (5-5, 3-4 in ACC) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-7, 2-5) on Saturday in college football. The Big Game is entering its 128th installment, with Stanford snapping a four-game losing streak to its arch-rival last year. One more win would give the Cardinal their first bowl game appearance since 2018, while Cal is trying to win for first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi. If you're looking to make college football predictions, claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Stanford vs. Cal predictions on Polymarket

Stanford to win: 56%

Cal to win: 45%

Stanford to win by more than 2.5 points: 50%

More than 56.5 points: 49%

Stanford to win: 56%

The Cardinal are one win away from a bowl berth. After being one of the nation's top teams for much of the 2010s, Stanford has really struggled since 2018, failing to make a single bowl game appearance. That can change as soon as this year with a win over Cal on Saturday. The Cardinal are 5-5 under first-year head coach Tavita Pritchard, and what better way to clinch a bowl game than a win over your heated rival?

A Stanford win on Polymarket is 56%. That reflects a 56% probability in the latest Stanford vs. Cal odds. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Cal to win: 45%

Its been a rough year for the Golden Bears, certainly. The team decided to move on from longtime head coach Justin Wilcox last year and hired Lupoi, a former Cal player who was most recently the defensive coordinator at Oregon. It's been a trying Year 1 for Lupoi, who is already the subject of hot seat rumors. Lupoi's squad can't reach a bowl game as they're 3-7, but they can try to upend the Cardinal's bowl aspirations with a win. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has Cal winning 51% of the time.

A Cal win is 45% at Polymarket, reflecting a 45% probability in the latest Stanford vs. Cal odds. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Stanford to win by more than 2.5 points: 50%

Stanford's season is pretty easy to understand. The Cardinal have lost -- and big -- to good teams like Miami, Notre Dame, Louisville, Wake Forest and Duke while beating more lackluster teams like Virginia Tech, Elon, Georgia Tech, NC State and Hawaii. The Golden Bears certainly fall into the latter category given how their season has gone. All of the Cardinal's wins have been by at least a field goal, while all but one of Cal's losses have been by at least two scores. The model has the Golden Bears losing by fewer than 2.5 points, or winning, in nearly 60% of simulations.

A Stanford win by more than 2.5 points is 50% at Polymarket. Cal to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or to win, is trading at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 56.5 points: 49%

Neither team has a great offense, with Stanford 107th in points per game at 22.3 and Cal slightly worse at 121st overall, scoring 20.4 points per contest. But these defenses also give up a ton of points, with Stanford allowing 35.8 points per game (134th out of 138 teams) and Cal allowing 32.0 (123rd). As such, there could be a lot of points scored here with these lackluster defenses on the field. The model thinks these teams will not eclipse 56.5 points, however, as they fail to do so 56.7% of the time.

More than 56.5 points is 49% at Polymarket, while these rivals scoring less than 56.5 combined points is 52%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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