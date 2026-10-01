The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Cleveland Browns (2-1) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) in the Week 4 Thursday Night Football matchup with both teams vying for first place in the AFC North Division standings. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Steelers are coming off a 30-27 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, while the Browns are on a two-game winning streak, with wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. Pittsburgh and Cleveland each won games at home in their biannual matchup during the 2025 season and the Browns are 6-1 against the Steelers at Huntington Bank Field since 2020. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

How to get $55 in Kalshi trading credits:

Click CLAIM / CBSSPORTS55 Promo Code. Create a new account and enter the CBSPORTS55 code upon sign-up. Verify your identity which may include providing your SSN or photo ID. Select the payment method and make a minimum first time deposit of at least $10. Trade $25 or more on event contracts in the next 30 days. Receive your $55 in bonus trading credits to be used on any Kalshi's prediction markets. Trade the $55 in bonus credits within 7 days. Withdrawn your profits from successfully settled trades.

Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Steelers vs. Browns trading volume

The Thursday Night football matchup between the Steelers and Browns is currently trading at more than $6 million by volume. The Steelers are currently trading at $0.58 per share to win outright. The Browns are currently trading at $0.43 per share.

Pittsburgh winning by more than three points is trading at $0.53 per share. Cleveland losing by two or fewer points or winning outright is trading at $0.48 per share.

The Steelers and Browns scoring a combined total of 38 or more points is trading at $0.52 per share, while both teams scoring 37 or fewer combined points is trading at $0.49 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Steelers vs. Browns trading markets

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers)- 35+ passing attempts ($0.46)

Deshaun Watson (Browns)- Under 200+ passing yards ($0.59)

Jaylen Warren (Steelers)- 70+ rushing yards ($0.56)

Quinshon Judkins (Browns)- Under 50+ rushing yards ($0.43)

Prop #1: Aaron Rodgers (Steelers)- Yes 35+ passing attempts

Kalshi probability: 46%

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging 37.7 passing attempts per game through his first three games.

Rodgers had 40 attempts in a Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons, 39 attempts in a Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots and 34 attempts in a Week 3 win against the Bengals.

The four-time NFL MVP has exceeded his projected market for passing attempts in four of his last five games and is averaging 38.6 pass attempts per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Rodgers will average 38.2 attempts against the Browns.

Rodgers is currently trading at $0.46 per share to throw for 35 or more attempts on Thursday night at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop #2: Deshaun Watson (Browns)- No 200+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 58%

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is averaging 195.7 passing yards per game in his first three games of the 2026 season.

Watson threw for more than 200 yards in each of his first two games, but was limited to 144 yards against the Panthers in Week 3.

The former Clemson standout has thrown for more than 200 yards in three career games against the Steelers, which includes two with the Browns in 2023 and one with the Houston Texans in 2020.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Watson will throw for an average of 157.5 yards against the Steelers.

Watson throwing for fewer than 200 yards Thursday night is trading at $0.59 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop #3: Jaylen Warren (Steelers)- 70+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 57%

Steelers running back is coming off a season-best 127 yards on 17 carries in Week 3.

Warren is averaging 72 yards per game and has accounted for 75% of Pittsburgh's rushing yards and 57% of the team's rushing attempts.

The former Oklahoma State standout has exceeded his projected rushing market in five of his last six road games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Warren will record an average of 77.4 yards against the Browns.

Warren recording more than 70 rushing yards on Thursday is currently trading at $0.57 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop #4: Quinshon Judkins (Browns)- No 50+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 43%

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is averaging 41.3 rushing yards in his first three games.

Judkins recorded a season-best 70 yards on 18 carries during Cleveland's Week 3 win against the Panthers.

The former Ohio State standout has recorded fewer yards than his projected market total in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 46.5 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Judkins will average 46.9 rushing yards against the Browns.

Judkins recording fewer than 50 rushing yards on Thursday night is trading at $0.58 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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