The AFC North takes center stage as the Pittsburgh Steelers head west to battle the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season. The Steelers come into this game after beating the Bengals, while the Browns defeated the Panthers for their second win in a row. While this game is expected to be a low-scoring affair, we do expect at least one touchdown to be scored and we'll highlight the first touchdown markets available with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55. This code allows new users to get $55 as a sign-up bonus when they make $25+ in trades at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Steelers vs. Browns first touchdown scorer markets

Steelers first touchdown pick: Jaylen Warren ($0.17)

Pittsburgh's offense came to life in Week 3, and Warren is expected to handle the bulk of the work out of the backfield with Rico Dowdle sidelined due to injury. Not only will Warren get most of the carries, but he remains a sneaky option out of the backfield for Aaron Rodgers in checkdown situations. The Steelers haven't created many explosive plays so far this season and are unlikely to do so on Thursday, which means a short-yardage Warren touchdown run is the most likely first score for Pittsburgh. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Browns first touchdown pick: Denzel Boston ($0.06)

Fannin Jr. and Judkins are solid options as Cleveland's best offensive weapons but Boston has a rapport with Watson, especially on deep passes. He had a 46-yard touchdown catch in Week 1 and a 55-yard score in Week 2, so there's potential for Boston to connect early with Watson on a deep shot. The Steelers have had problems in their secondary and just traded Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys. Make trades on Steelers-Browns TNF with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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