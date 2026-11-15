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The Steelers and Bengals both enter Sunday's game with 6-2 records, respectively, with Pittsburgh having the edge after securing a 30-27 win in their prior Week 3 matchup. Both teams have since gone 4-1, losing their Week 5 games before four consecutive victories.

Kalshi prices the Bengals at $0.64 per share to win. The $0.64 price per share equates to a 64% probability in the latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds. More than 49.5 points to be scored in Steelers vs. Bengals is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Steelers vs. Bengals picks, player props

Joe Burrow (Bengals): 3+ passing touchdowns YES ($0.37)

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers): 225+ passing yards YES ($0.63)

Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals): 90+ receiving yards NO ($0.49)

Jaylen Warren (Steelers): 60+ rushing yards YES ($0.58)

Prop pick #1: Joe Burrow- 3+ passing touchdowns YES

Kalshi probability: 34%

Burrow is currently the favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP, trading at $0.33 per share with a 33% chance at Kalshi.

The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on 219 of 296 passing.

Burrow has thrown for three or more touchdowns in four consecutive games and exceeded his projected passing touchdowns market in four of his last five games, averaging 3.4 touchdowns per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Burrow will throw for 2.8 touchdowns on average against the Steelers.

Burrow is trading at $0.37 per share to throw for three or more touchdowns on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Aaron Rodgers- 225+ passing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 60%

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is averaging 233.9 yards in eight games during his 22nd NFL season.

Rodgers threw for 225 or more yards in four consecutive games before being held to 212 yards in Week 7 and 172 yards in Week 9.

Rodgers has surpassed his passing yards mark in all of his last five games against teams with a middle-third defense, averaging 260.4 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Rodgers will throw for 240.5 yards on average against the Bengals.

Rodgers is trading at $0.63 per share to throw for 225 or more yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: Ja'Marr Chase- 90+ receiving yards NO

Kalshi probability: 49%

Chase set new season-high totals for receiving yards in each of his last two games.

The All-Pro wide receiver recorded 11 catches for 141 yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and 10 receptions for 155 yards and one touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.

Chase has also recorded a touchdown in four consecutive games and at least one touchdown in six of his eight appearances.

Chase has fallen short of his receiving yards market in three of his last five home games, averaging 87.2 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Chase will record 87.2 receiving yards on average against the Steelers.

Chase is trading at $0.49 per share to record fewer than 90 receiving yards on Sunday. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Jaylen Warren- 60+ rushing yards YES

Kalshi probability: 58%

Warren is coming off a season-best 143 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts in Week 9.

The former Oklahoma State standout has recorded 90 or more yards in five of his last six games, having seen an increase in touches since recording 127 yards on 17 rushing attempts against the Bengals in Week 3.

Warren has exceeded his projected rushing yards market in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 81.3 yards per game in that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Warren will record 75.4 rushing yards on average against the Bengals.

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