The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns meet on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET, with both AFC North teams sitting at 2-1. The Steelers arrive after beating Cincinnati, 30-27, while the Browns rallied past Carolina, 21-18.

SportsLine's advanced computer model forecasts a 21-16 victory for the Steelers. Kalshi prices the Steelers at $0.58 per share to win, with Cleveland at $0.43 per share. The $0.58 price per share equates to a 58% probability in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds. Pittsburgh winning by more than 2.5 points is available at $0.53 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

The matchup also offers several player-focused prediction markets. Aaron Rodgers to reach 200 passing yards is priced at $0.60 per share, while fewer than 200 yards is priced at $0.44 per share. Harold Fannin Jr. to score a touchdown checks in at $0.25 per share.

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Browns vs. Steelers picks, predictions

Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Aaron Rodgers: Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.44 per share)

Harold Fannin Jr.: Anytime touchdown ($0.25 per share)

Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Pittsburgh comes into Thursday with momentum after its 30-27 win over Cincinnati. Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaylen Warren ran for 127 yards and finished with 176 yards from scrimmage. The Steelers reached 411 total yards, their best output of the young season. Cleveland is 2-1 as well, though its Week 3 win over Carolina came with only 144 passing yards from Deshaun Watson. The Browns still found a way late, scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 1:48 remaining.

Pittsburgh has shown more pop through the air, and Warren gives the offense another route to keep drives moving. Cleveland's defense will make the Steelers earn it, but SportsLine forecasts a 21-16 Pittsburgh victory. That five-point margin clears the number here. Kalshi prices the Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.53 per share, while Pittsburgh is also $0.58 per share simply to win. Trade on Browns-Steelers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Aaron Rodgers (PIT | QB): Fewer than 200 passing yards ($0.44 per share)

Rodgers is coming off his best passing performance of the season, but the Week 4 setup points elsewhere. His 292-yard day against Cincinnati came with Pittsburgh moving the ball at will, and the Steelers finished with the aforementioned 411 total yards. Cleveland's defense presents a tougher assignment on the road, especially with the Thursday turnaround. If Pittsburgh can lean on Warren and avoid obvious passing situations, Rodgers may not see the same volume he did Sunday.

The number also leaves room for a quieter night. Kalshi asks whether Rodgers reaches 200 passing yards, with the lower side priced at $0.44 per share. SportsLine's player model lands well below that mark at 170.0 yards, while its player board also favors fewer than 212.5. The site notes that Rodgers has finished below his passing yardage mark in five of his last seven games against teams with winning records, averaging 200.6 yards over that span. Trade on Browns-Steelers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE | TE): Anytime touchdown ($0.25 per share)

Fannin has quickly become one of Cleveland's most useful pieces in the passing game, and Thursday gives him another chance to work near the goal line. Watson threw two touchdown passes in Sunday's 21-18 win over Carolina, and Cleveland may need similar efficiency against a Pittsburgh team that just allowed 30 points to Cincinnati. Fannin's role can keep him involved even when the Browns aren't generating many explosive plays, giving him several ways to stay active throughout the contest.

SportsLine expects Fannin to remain busy, forecasting 4.5 catches for 47 yards. More importantly for this market, the model gives him 0.45 receiving touchdowns, the highest touchdown projection shown among Cleveland's listed pass catchers. Kalshi prices Fannin to score at $0.25 per share. Cleveland is at home, and another close game could create a few valuable redzone chances for Watson's tight end as the Browns try to keep pace with Pittsburgh. Trade on Browns-Steelers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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