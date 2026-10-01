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Thursday Night Football will kick off the Week 4 slate with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) and Cleveland Browns (2-1) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Steelers improved to 2-1 with a 30-27 win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Meanwhile, the Browns got over .500 for the first time since 2023 with a 21-18 win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Kalshi prices the Steelers at $0.57 per share to beat the Browns, and more than 38.5 combined points is trading at $0.50 per share. The $0.57 price per share equates to a 57% probability in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds. Aaron Rodgers to throw for 200+ passing yards is trading at $0.58 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Best Steelers vs. Browns picks, props

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers): 200+ passing yards ($0.58)

Quinshon Judkins (Browns): 60+ rushing yards ($0.47)

DK Metcalf (Steelers): Under 40+ receiving yards ($0.47)

Harold Fannin Jr. (Browns): 40+ receiving yards ($0.51)

Prop pick #1: Aaron Rodgers- Yes 200+ passing yards

Kalshi probability: 59%

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for a season-high 292 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's win against the Browns.

Rodgers is averaging 233.3 yards per game, along with an 81.0 passer rating, through his first three games.

The four-time NFL MVP has exceeded his projected passing yards in four of his last five games against middle third defenses, averaging 234.6 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Rodgers will throw for 212.5 on average against the Browns.

Rodgers is trading at $0.59 per share to throw for 200 or more yards on Thursday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #2: Quinshon Judkins- Yes 60+ rushing yards

Kalshi probability: 47%

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is coming off a season-best 70 yards on 18 rushing attempts in Week 3.

Judkins has recorded 124 yards on 42 rushing attempts in his first three games, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Judkins will record 68.3 rushing yards on average against the Steelers.

Judkins is trading at $0.47 per share to record 60 or more yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #3: DK Metcalf- No 40+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 47%

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf recorded his first touchdown reception of the 2026 season, but saw a dip in targets in Week 3.

Metcalf recorded a season-low three receptions on five targets, having previously been targeted 10 times in Week 1 and nine times in Week 2.

The former Pro Bowler has finished under his projected receiving yards market in each of his last five games, averaging 36.4 receiving yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Metcalf will record 38.9 receiving yards on average against the Browns. Metcalf is trading at $0.47 per share to record fewer than 40 receiving yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Prop pick #4: Harold Fannin Jr.- Yes 40+ receiving yards

Kalshi probability: 51%

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. scored his first two touchdowns of the season during a Week 3 win against the Panthers.

Fannin also set season-high totals for receptions (7) and targets (9) while recording 51 yards, his second-highest single-game total through three games.

Fannin has exceeded his projected receiving yards market value in four of his last six games against opponents with a winning record, averaging 49.7 receiving yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Fannin will record 43.5 receiving yards on average against the Steelers.

Fannin is trading at $0.51 per share to record more than 40 receiving yards on Thursday. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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