The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got their first win of the season last week and now look for a second as they host Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Sports fans can claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus when they deposit $10 at one of the best prediction market apps and make predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers predictions on Polymarket

Steelers to win: 57%

Buccaneers to win: 44%

Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

More than 39.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

Steelers to win: 57%

Tamapa Bay's road victory over the Dallas Cowboys was impressive but also a reflection of the sheer level of disfunction in Dallas right now. The win will provide confidence for rookie backup quarterback Jalon Daniels, but the Buccaneers are still a team with major deficiencies and an undrafted rookie under center.

A Pittsburgh win is 57% at Polymarket, while a Tampa Bay victory is 44%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Buccaneers to win: 44%

The Pittsburgh offense has been just a touch below middling. The Bucs actually enter Sunday seventh in the NFL in total defense, so if that unit can get stops against the Rodgers-led Steelers, Daniels can have a fighting chance to win a low-scoring contest. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50%

The market is pretty torn here. A defensive slog of a game could easily come down to a field goal margin of victory, but for which team -- the ostensibly better Steelers, or the home Buccaneers? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,00 times, actually has the Bucs losing by fewer than 2.5 points or winning outright at a 54% rate.

A Pittsburgh win by a field goal or more is trading at 52% on Polymarket. Tampa Bay losing by two points or fewer, or winning, is trading at 50%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

More than 39.5 points: Yes 50%, No 51%

Neither team is overflowing with offensive competence and Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles has a very good defense. But this is a very low number for an NFL game. The SportsLine model has this game ending with 40 or more points scored in 66% of its outcomes.

The Steelers and Buccaneers combining to score 40 or more points on Sunday is trading at 50% on Polymarket. The game ending with 39 points or fewer is 51%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 trading bonus:

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