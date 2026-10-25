New users who want to trade on the NFL's first game in France on Sunday can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints will meet in the first NFL game in Paris, with kickoff Sunday set for 9:30 a.m. ET. We're looking at the key prices for trades you can make on Sunday's game at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, check out the Kalshi promo code review page. Ensure prediction markets are legal in your state before making trades, and we have you covered if you're new to trading and need to know how prediction markets work.

Steelers vs. Saints Kalshi markets

Steelers to win: $0.57

Saints to win: $0.44

Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Steelers to win: $0.57

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers (4-2) are rolling pretty good and have won three of their past four, though they did need overtime to get past Tampa Bay 26-19 on Sunday. Rodgers topped 250 passing yards in three of those and threw for 235 in the other. The defense has had some letdowns, but it allows 21.3 points per game and is ninth in total defense (307.5 yards per game) while the Saints allow 378 yards (29th) and 29.7 points per contest (31st). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Pittsburgh winning in 59% of its simulations.

A Pittsburgh win is trading at $0.57 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 57% probability in the latest Steelers vs. Saints odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus:

Saints to win: $0.44

New Orleans snapped a three-game losing skid with a 34-27 victory against the Giants on Sunday to move to 2-4, and the defense has been a serious problem. The offense hasn't been great either, but Tyler Shough is leading a unit that averages 25.3 points, which ranks 10th in the NFL, even though it is 20th in total yards per game at 321.5. Shough has totaled just 240 passing yards over the past two weeks after topping 250 in each of the first four games. The Giants piled up 461 yards in Sunday's game, but New Orleans had four takeaways and the offense put up 175 rushing yards. The SportsLine model has the Saints winning in 41% of its simulations.

A New Orleans win is trading at $0.44 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.44 price equating to a 44% probability in the odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Steelers to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

The Saints' defense has been a sieve, and even though it made big plays last week, New Orleans is still minus-3 in turnover differential, with its 12 turnovers tied for third-most in the league. Pittsburgh has given the ball away seven times and is plus-3. The Saints allow eight more points game, but the Saints score 2.5 more per contest. Three of New Orleans' four losses have been by at least 10 points, with the other decided by one in overtime. Three of Pittsburgh's four victories have been by at least a touchdown. The model has Pittsburgh winning by more than 2.5 points in 55% of simulations.

On Kalshi, the Steelers winning by three or more points is trading at $0.52. Pittsburgh losing by fewer than 2.5 points, or winning outright, trades at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

These offenses average more than 48 points combined, and SportsLine's model has the teams putting up more than 44.5 points between them in 59% of its simulations. Its predicted score comes in right around 50 points. Shough showed in the early going that he can put up strong numbers, and Rodgers has been doing the same for more than two decades. The Saints are 25th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 239.7 yards per game. The Steelers allow just 204 passing yards (eighth) but give up 103 rushing yards per game (14th). The Saints allow 138 on the ground, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

The Steelers and Saints to combine to score 45 points or more is trading at $0.49 on Kalshi, and the game coming in at fewer than 44.5 points is trading at $0.52. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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