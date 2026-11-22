Sports fans can make Vikings vs. 49ers predictions for NFL Week 11 Sunday Night Football in Mexico City with the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to receive a $25 bonus after depositing $10+ at one of the best prediction market apps. It will be strength against strength as Minnesota and its elite defensive square off against San Francisco and its high-scoring offense. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus with a $10 deposit:

Visit the Polymarket promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making a deposit. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Vikings vs. 49ers predictions on Polymarket

Vikings to win: 36%

49ers to win: 64%

49ers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

Less than 45.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

Vikings to win: 36%

Minnesota has the league's best scoring defense entering Week 11 as it gives up just 14.0 points per game. The problem for the Vikings has been on offense but they may have found a solution with a familiar face. Minnesota traded for former quarterback Kirk Cousins, and he looked solid in a 30-10 victory over the Packers in Week 10. If Cousins can get this offense going, Minnesota will be a tough out given how its defense has played. The Vikings win this game in 46% of SportsLine simulations.

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49ers to win: 64%

Brock Purdy is making his MVP case and he's got plenty of weapons at his disposal in one of the league's most electric offenses. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are coming off huge games on Sunday, while George Kittle is always a threat to break out. The 49ers could also be getting Mike Evans back from an Achilles injury. And while Minnesota's defense is getting all the attention, San Francisco's unit is not too shabby as it allows 21.8 points per game. The 49ers prevail on Sunday in 54% of simulations.

A San Francisco win trades at 64% at Polymarket. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

49ers to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

All of San Francisco's wins have been by more than 2.5 points, with the last two victories coming by 27 combined points. Minnesota has been able to keep games close, but both of its losses were close. The SportsLine model does see the Vikings staying competitive, as they lose by less than 3.5 points or win outright in 55% of simulations.

You can make this trade at Polymarket at 45%. A 49ers win by more than 3.5 points trades at 56%. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Less than 45.5 points: Yes 50%, No 50%

As mentioned above, the Vikings are the league's stingiest unit at 14.0 points per game allowed. The 49ers do give up 21.8 but if you remove the 40-point game by the Cowboys and 29-point game by the Seahawks, that average drops to 18.1. The Vikings might still need a game or two to completely have Cousins in sync with his skill players, and the SportsLine model sees fewer than 45.5 points being scored in 55% of simulations.

A game featuring less than 45.5 points is trading at 50% at Polymarket, as is the game ending with more than 45.5 points scored. Trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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