It's finally time for a full day of NFL, and Sunday brings 13 games, some of them likely to have lasting implications. It's only Week 1, but division games like Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football could make a difference months from now. We're looking at some of the best prediction market trades available on for Sunday Night Football, and sports fans can make trades on any of Sunday's games at the best prediction market apps. Giants receiver Malik Nabers is officially active despite a knee injury. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

We are looking at the simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model for comparison. The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and locks in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

If you're new to prediction markets, you can learn how to trade prediction markets and make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal before you make any NFL predictions. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Week 1 NFL prediction markets

Cowboys to win vs. vs. Giants (60% on Polymarket)

Cowboys vs. Giants

This is a key matchup early on in the NFC East, with both teams looking to make the playoffs after disappointing. Of course, the Giants have a lot more work to do after going 4-13 last season thanks to a two-game win streak to end the season. The final victory was against the Cowboys, who finished 7-9-1. Dallas had one of the league's best offenses, but the defense was among the worst. The Giants have hope with John Harbaugh coming in to coach a group that includes quarterback Jaxson Dart and other young pieces on offense. The SportsLine model has Dallas winning listed at 60%, and Giants to win is 41%. SportsLine is projecting a 29-26 Dallas victory. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL games by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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