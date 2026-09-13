It's finally time for a full day of NFL, and Sunday brings 13 games, some of them likely to have lasting implications. It's only Week 1, but division games like Packers vs. Vikings and Cowboys vs. Giants could make a difference months from now. We're looking at some of the best prediction market trades available on the Sunday NFL schedule, and sports fans can make trades on any of Sunday's games at the best prediction market apps. The Vikings host the Packers at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Giants host the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

We are looking at the simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model for comparison. The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and locks in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

If you're new to prediction markets, you can learn how to trade prediction markets and make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal before you make any NFL predictions. Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

Week 1 NFL prediction markets

Dolphins vs. Raiders more than 40.5 points ($0.50 on Kalshi)

Chargers to win by more than 9.5 points vs. Cardinals (49% on Polymarket)

Cowboys to win vs. vs. Giants (60% on Polymarket)

Dolphins vs. Raiders

Not much is expected from either team this season, and there has been a lot of talk about the Dolphins having one of the worst rosters in league history. The Raiders had the worst record in the league last season, and that earned them the No. 1 pick. Of course, they used it on Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, but Kirk Cousins will start in Week 1. Former Packers quarterback Malik Willis will be calling the shots for Miami, but he'll have no Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle to throw to, as both have moved on. The offenses aren't expected to be great, but the defenses aren't loaded with talent either. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 40.5 points in 61% of its simulations.

The teams to combine for more than 40.5 points is trading for $0.50 pre share at Kalshi, while the teams to fall short of that number is $0.51. SportsLine is projecting that the teams will combine for 47 points in Week 1. Trade on NFL here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Arizona will be turning to Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, but he has a lot of weapons around him, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride. The Chargers hope they have figured out how to protect quarterback Justin Herbert, as injuries have caused him problems most of his career. He'll have a new offensive coordinator in former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who replaces Greg Roman. The Chargers made additions to their offensive line, and they'll see Sunday if they did enough. The SportsLine model has the Chargers winning by 9.5 points or more in 57% of its simulations.

Los Angeles to win by at least more than 9.5 points is priced at 49% at Polymarket, while Arizona is at 51% to lose by nine or fewer points. SportsLine is projecting the Chargers to beat the Cardinals 32-20. Trade on NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Cowboys vs. Giants

This is a key matchup early on in the NFC East, with both teams looking to make the playoffs after disappointing. Of course, the Giants have a lot more work to do after going 4-13 last season thanks to a two-game win streak to end the season. The final victory was against the Cowboys,who finished 7-9-1. Dallas had one of the league's best offenses, but the defense was among the worst. The Giants have hope with John Harbaugh coming in to coach a group that includes quarterback Jaxson Dart and other young pieces on offense. The SportLine model has Dallas winning listed at 60%, and Giants to win is 41%. Sportsline is projecting a 29-26 Dallas victory. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for NFL games by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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