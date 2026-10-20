It looked like the San Francisco 49ers would run away with their sixth win of the 2026 NFL season on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, but they let their opponents get back in the game in the fourth quarter and eventually had to make several key defensive plays to secure a 23-17 win. The 49ers entered Week 5 as the front-runners to win the 2027 Super Bowl and they remain in the top spot ahead of Week 7. We'll go over the latest NFL 2027 champion prediction markets on the best prediction market apps here and examine the outlook for the top contenders ahead of Week 7.

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The 49ers, who are one of three undefeated teams after six weeks, are priced at $0.17 per share to win the Super Bowl. That $0.17 price equates to a 17% probability in the latest Super Bowl winner odds.

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2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

We'll see if the 49ers get downgraded over the coming weeks as injuries continue to pile up. Mike Evans left Monday's game after straining his Achilles but is not expected to be lost for the season. Deebo Samuel should be back after the team's bye week, and Nick Bosa is also on the mend. Injuries have taken a much more devastating toll on the Rams, who entered the year as Super Bowl front-runners. Myles Garrett is nearing a return, but Davante Adams is out for at least six weeks, while Poona Ford is done for the year and Kobie Turner will go on IR. Trent McDuffie missed Sunday's game against the Cardinals, an 18-16 loss where the Rams also saw new kicker Blake Grupe tear his ACL trying to make a stop on a kick return. Los Angeles is now priced at $0.07 per share to win the Super Bowl after this 2-4 start.

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Week 7 features the Chiefs taking on the Seahawks in prime time on Sunday Night Football, and the result of that game will surely impact this market. Kansas City is rolling behind former Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III, who is dominating opponents. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have turned back the clock enough to be dangerous, and Kansas City's defense is second in points allowed per game. Seattle has struggled offensively over the last few weeks, and there are questions about Sam Darnold's ability to bring this unit back to respectability. Kansas City is tied with Buffalo in second at $0.11 per share to win the Super Bowl, while Seattle is priced at $0.06 per share.

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