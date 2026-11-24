Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season featured plenty of big results, including the San Francisco 49ers knocking off the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City and the New York Giants upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars. One game that might not have drawn much attention was the Raiders-Broncos game in the afternoon window, but Denver cruised to a 38-24 win. It was a sixth win in a row for the Broncos, who now sit at 8-2 ahead of Week 12 action. However, last year's AFC West champions and No. 1 seed might not be getting much love in the latest 2027 Super Bowl champion prediction markets at the best prediction market apps. If you're making Super Bowl predictions, are the Broncos worth backing strong contenders being undervalued or do they just beat up on bad teams. Trade on who will win the NFL championship with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

The San Francisco 49ers are priced at $0.20 per share to win the NFL championship at Kalshi. This price equates to a 20% probability in the latest Super Bowl odds.

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2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

Denver's six wins have come against the Chargers, Seahawks, Cardinals, Chiefs, Panthers and Raiders. Seattle and Kansas City are both expected to be playoff contenders, and the Chiefs will be in the running for the conference's top seed. Denver went 2-2 against the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams and 49ers in the first four games of the season, so the Broncos have benefitted from a relatively easy stretch of games. However, Denver did also bring back most of the team that won 14 games a year ago. Bo Nix is starting to figure things out, Denver's run game is rejuvenated with Jonah Coleman and the defense is playing well. The Bills, Bengals and Chiefs are getting a lot of attention, but the Broncos do have some qualities worth backing for those interested in making a trade on a relative longshot. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus when you sign up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS:

Thanksgiving Day will clear up some questions in the NFC North when the Lions host the Bears, and the Super Bowl price table will be impacted. Detroit has won six in a row and has one of the league's best offenses, but Chicago has caught fire since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury. While the Bears might not be as consistent as other teams, they have a penchant for big wins under Ben Johnson. Chicago is considered more likely to win the Super Bowl at $0.10 per share but if Detroit wins on Thursday, the Lions should see their price improve.

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