We've crossed the halfway mark of the 2026 NFL season, and the trade deadline will pass on Tuesday, Nov. 10, meaning team rosters are largely going to be in place for the rest of the campaign. Some squads will get reinforcements as the season progresses with injured players recovering, while others will try to maintain their clean bill of health. There are several hotly contested division races and the wild card picture will be crowded in both conferences, but there are two clear top contenders to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 14. We break down the latest 2027 Super Bowl champion prediction markets at the best prediction market apps ahead of Week 10 and look at which teams could challenge the clear frontrunners

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The San Francisco 49ers are priced at $0.16 per share to win the Super Bowl at Kalshi after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9. This price equates to a 16% probability in the latest Super Bowl odds.

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2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

San Francisco and Buffalo are entrenched as the clear frontrunners to meet at SoFi Stadium in the Super Bowl. The 49ers are starting to get some players back on both sides of the ball, with Deebo Samuel returning to practice while Mike Evans appears to be a week away from playing. Nick Bosa should return soon. Buffalo went to Minnesota and dominated the Vikings, though the Bills were aided by poor quarterback play from Carson Wentz. We'll know more about the Bills shortly, as they have a stretch that features the Chiefs, Patriots, Packers, Bears and Broncos coming up. Chicago and Jacksonville also got a bump after Week 9 wins.

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Injuries continue to hit the Rams, as star receiver Puka Nacua is set to go on injured reserve. Los Angeles doesn't have much room for error, especially in a crowded NFC playoff picture. The Lions and Packers are part of that mix, as both are competing for the NFC North while also being in the wild card picture. Detroit has won four in a row while Green Bay has prevailed in five of its last six, with the lone loss coming against the Lions. The Packers play Minnesota in Week 10 in a game that carries massive division implications.

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