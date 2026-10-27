The Minnesota Vikings are the last unbeaten team in the 2026 NFL season after they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs both lost, but the Vikings have not gained much ground when it comes to their Super Bowl odds. Should those interested in predicting the outcome of the NFL season look at the Vikings as potential Super Bowl sleepers? Or is there another team outside of the frontrunners that offers a better chance at winning? Here's how the latest NFL 2027 Super Bowl champion prediction markets on the best prediction market apps are shaping up ahead of Week 8. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

The 49ers are still considered the top contenders to win the Super Bowl at $0.16 per share on Kalshi. The $0.16 price equates to a 16% probability in the latest Super Bowl odds.

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2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

NFL fans are going to find out more about the Vikings, who play the Lions, Bills, Packers and 49ers over their next four games. What isn't up for debate is Minnesota's defense, which is arguably the best in the NFL. The Vikings are second in yards allowed per game and first in points allowed per game, which is usually a formula for success. The defending champions Seahawks won with defense, and Minnesota's offense could improve as players get healthier. Jordan Addison and Jordan Mason returning to the lineup in Week 7 was a good sign for the Vikings, even if they didn't move the ball as well as expected against a shoddy Indianapolis defense. At $0.05 per share, Minnesota represents strong upside. Use Underdog promo code CBS to make $10+ in NFL trades and get $50 in bonus entries:

If you're not interested in backing the Vikings as a darkhorse threat, perhaps the Bears or Jaguars offer more intrigue at $0.07 per share. Chicago got Caleb Williams back and had a big win over the Patriots in Week 7. If the Bears can get a win over Seattle on the road on Monday Night Football in Week 8, this price is surely going to go up. Jacksonville has largely taken care of business this season and both its losses are by a combined 10 points. The Jaguars have an aggressive defense that slows opponents down when it matters most, and Trevor Lawrence is building on his stellar 2025 campaign with a strong start to 2026.

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