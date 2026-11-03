The Chicago Bears became the seventh team in NFL history to win back-to-back games against the teams that were in the Super Bowl the previous year. They knocked off the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 and the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 8. The Bears made a big trade for star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to bolster their defense, so should they be getting more consideration as championship contenders? We'll take a look at the 2027 Super Bowl champion prediction markets on the best prediction market apps ahead of Week 9 and highlight some teams we feel are worth monitoring. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

The San Francisco 49ers, who were off in Week 8, are still the front-runners to win the Super Bowl at Kalshi at $0.15 per share. That price equates to a 15% probability in the latest Super Bowl odds.

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2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

The Bears have surged over the last two weeks, now being priced at $0.11 per share after trading at $0.07 per share last week. With Caleb Williams healthy and Simmons adding another dimension to the defense, Chicago has gotten healthy at the right time. The schedule is shaping up well with the Buccaneers next, followed by the team's bye week before a matchup with the Saints. The Jaguars, who have hovered around the same price point for a few weeks now, continue rolling as well. They'll be on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 againt a Ravens squad that has a quarterback problem with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley sidelined.

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Despite winning four games in a row and securing victories over the Seahawks and Chiefs during that stretch, the Broncos aren't seeing much of a bump in the Super Bowl market. Perhaps there are still questions about this offense, specifically in the passing game. Bo Nix has been inconsistent, while Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton cannot seem to break out. Speaking of the Chiefs, Kansas City has now dropped two in a row after starting the season undefeated. Kansas City is still considered a contender but has seen its price point fall from $0.11 per share last week to $0.08 per share this week.

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