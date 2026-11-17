The Los Angeles Rams were seen as the most likely team to win the Super Bowl before the 2026 NFL season kicked off. They had plenty of stars, including the reigning league MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and they had the prospect of playing for a championship in their home stadium. Fast forward 10 weeks and things haven't gone as smoothly as expected but is there now an opportunity to make a favorable trade on Los Angeles? We'll go over the latest 2027 Super Bowl champion prediction markets at the best prediction market apps ahead of Week 11. Trade on who will win the NFL championship with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

The San Francisco 49ers are priced at $0.17 per share to win the NFL championship at Kalshi. This price equates to a 17% probability in the latest Super Bowl odds.

Check out the best prediction market promos before making trades on Super Bowl prediction markets. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up. Use the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 after depositing $10+:

Before making any trades on the 2027 NFL championship, learn how prediction markets work.

2027 NFL Super Bowl winner markets (via Kalshi)

The Rams have won four games in a row, thanks in large part to Matthew Stafford's play and Myles Garrett's return to action. Stafford has thrown for eight touchdowns over the last four weeks and while injuries continue to mount, the veteran quarterback is making enough plays to keep L.A. in the division hunt. The Rams are just two games back of San Francisco. Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Terrence Ferguson and Kobie Turner should all be back at some point, so reinforcements are on the way. Right now, the Rams are trading at $0.06 per share on Kalshi to win the Super Bowl. They were priced at $0.17 per share just before Week 1. Trade $40, get a $40 bonus when you sign up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Bengals and Jaguars are getting strong traction as their quarterbacks make MVP cases. Joe Burrow has thrown 20 touchdowns over the team's last five games, while Trevor Lawrence lit up the Titans for 352 yards and three scores on Sunday. Cincinnati and Jacksonville did play this year, with the Jaguars winning 22-17. The Vikings made a trade for Kirk Cousins, who looked stellar in his return to the franchise in a 30-10 win on the road against the Packers. As Cousins continues to be integrated into the offense, Minnesota could be worth monitoring.

Responsible risk management

All prediction market platforms equip traders with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading breaks, voluntary opt-outs, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.