Thursday night hands the ACC stage to one of its oldest annual matchups, and the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after their first $25 in trades. Pittsburgh welcomes Syracuse to Acrisure Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the Panthers sitting 2-0 and the Orange looking to rebound from a 21-18 loss to California. Kalshi prices Pittsburgh at $0.79 per share to defeat Syracuse, with the Orange at $0.22 per share. More than 51.5 points scored is trading at $0.51 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

The two additional Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse markets paint a slightly more complicated picture than the game-winner price. Pittsburgh to win by 10.5 or more points iis trading at $0.50 per share, and more than 51.5 combined points is priced at $0.51 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25, get $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States Available nationwide for new users to sign-up AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility New users physically located in a state where Kalshi prediction markets operate who complete the sign-up and identity verification process Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on event contracts within 30 days of completing the sign-up process Key Terms Bonus credits must be traded through before profits can be withdrawn and expire 7 days after issuance Last Verified September 17, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV, MI & WA.

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse game preview

Pittsburgh's quarterback play has been almost spotless through two games. Heintschel has completed 49 of 70 passes for 665 yards, producing seven touchdowns without an interception. His season began with 453 passing yards and seven scores against Miami (Ohio). Pitt then won a completely different type of game against UCF, grinding out a 12-7 victory as the defense took over. The Panthers have surrendered only 47 rushing yards through two games, giving Pat Narduzzi's team a clear identity beyond its quarterback.

Syracuse brings more volatility into Thursday, however. Angeli has thrown for 570 yards and four touchdowns through two games, but all three of his interceptions came in the 21-18 loss to Cal. The Orange still generated 436 total yards in that defeat, with Angeli throwing for 306. Syracuse also finished with 27 first downs. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Pittsburgh to win by more than 10.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Pitt has already demonstrated two ways to win. Heintschel shredded Miami (Ohio) through the air in the 59-14 opener, then the Panthers leaned on their defense to get past UCF. The versatility becomes especially useful against Syracuse because the Orange are coming off a game defined by self-inflicted problems. Three Angeli interceptions helped erase much of the value from 436 yards of offense, and Syracuse committed 15 penalties for 132 yards against Cal.

Pittsburgh's run defense could also push more responsibility onto Angeli. The Panthers have allowed only 47 rushing yards through two games, so Syracuse may struggle to find easy production on the ground if Pitt controls the early stages. The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Pitt to secure a 30-19 win over Syracuse on Thursday. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse fewer than 51.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Pittsburgh's first two games produced wildly different scoring environments. The Panthers opened with 73 combined points against Miami (Ohio), then their meeting with UCF finished at just 19. That second performance showed Pitt can win without turning the night into a track meet. Syracuse also comes in after scoring only 18 against Cal despite generating more than 400 total yards, as turnovers repeatedly interrupted promising possessions.

The matchup between Pitt's front and Syracuse's rushing attack could push this game toward another lower-scoring script. Syracuse ran for 118 yards against Cal, yet the Panthers have permitted just 23.5 rushing yards per game. If that trend carries into Thursday, Angeli may be asked to shoulder another large passing workload against a defense that has already shown it can control games. SportsLine's model projects 49 combined points and gives fewer than 51.5 a 54.8% probability. Kalshi prices more than 51.5 at $0.51 per share, making the opposite outcome available at $0.50 per share. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

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