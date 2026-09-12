Syracuse couldn't have scripted a much sweeter season opener, and California probably wishes for a do-over. The Orange welcome the Golden Bears to the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET for each team's first ACC matchup of 2026. Syracuse is trading at $0.62 per share to defeat California on Kalshi, with the Golden Bears at $0.39 per share. Kalshi and Polymarket also offer additional prediction markets surrounding Saturday's matchup. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

The contrast entering Saturday is quite extreme. Syracuse demolished New Hampshire 66-3 behind Steve Angeli's three touchdown passes and a defense that recorded 11 sacks. California lost 45-24 to UCLA despite Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele throwing for 271 yards and Adam Mohammed producing a career-high 120 rushing yards. Trade $25 and get a $25 bonus here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Syracuse vs. California preview

Fran Brown couldn't have asked for much more from Syracuse's opener. The Orange scored touchdowns on six consecutive possessions during a 66-3 destruction of New Hampshire, piling up 513 total yards. Steve Angeli looked sharp in his return from last season's injury, completing 20 of 29 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. Umari Hatcher turned eight catches into 147 yards and two scores, and Shavane Anderson Jr. needed only 10 carries to reach 102 rushing yards with three touchdowns. The defense added the exclamation point with 11 sacks, giving Syracuse dominance in basically every phase.

California's opener was a lot messier, but the 45-24 loss to UCLA wasn't devoid of encouraging signs. Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns, Adam Mohammed rushed for a career-high 120 yards, and Ian Strong produced 94 receiving yards. The larger concern for first-year coach Tosh Lupoi was the defense. UCLA generated 461 yards, averaged 8.7 yards per rushing attempt, and scored six touchdowns on the ground. California also committed three turnovers, making an already difficult defensive evening even harder to circumvent.

Syracuse hasn't yet faced an opponent with Sagapolutele's arm talent, while California gets an immediate opportunity to prove its opening defensive performance wasn't representative of what's coming under Lupoi. The Golden Bears also enter ACC play looking for their first road victory over Syracuse in program history.

The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts Syracuse 26, California 25. Kalshi prices Syracuse at $0.62 per share to defeat California, while the Golden Bears are trading at $0.39 per share. Syracuse finishing at least four points ahead is priced at $0.51 per share. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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