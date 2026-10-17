The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. The Week 7 college football schedule will feature a Big 12 Conference matchup between TCU (2-3) and Baylor (4-1) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Baylor is trading at $0.67 per share to beat TCU. The $0.67 price per share equates to a 66% probability for Baylor to win. The Bears enter Saturday's game on a four-game winning streak after losing 17-16 to Auburn in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs face a two-game losing skid, which includes a 17-10 loss to BYU prior to their bye week. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

TCU vs. Baylor picks, predictions

Baylor to win by more than four points ($0.50)

Baylor to score a touchdown first ($0.67)

Pick #1: Baylor to win by more than four points

Kalshi probability: 48%

Baylor enters Saturday's game ranked ninth among Big 12 Conference teams in scoring offense, averaging 34.8 points per game. The Bears have scored 36 or more points in four of their last five games, which includes a 55-19 win against Iowa State in Week 5 prior to its bye. TCU ranks 15th in scoring offense among the conference's 16 teams, averaging 25.4 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have been held to fewer than 20 points in each of their past two games. TCU ranks second in scoring defense among Big 12 teams with 13.4 points allowed per game, while Baylor ranks fourth with 14.2 points allowed per game. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Baylor will defeat TCU, 30-22, on Saturday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that TCU is trading at $0.48 per share to win by four or more points, while TCU is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: Baylor scores a touchdown first

Kalshi probability: 62%

Baylor has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games. Ryelan Morris provided the first score in the Bears' win against Iowa State, finishing with 84 yards on nine rushing attempts. Quarterback DJ Lagway threw for 306 yards and four touchdowns on 25 of 40 passing, while also scoring on an 11-yard run.

TCU has scored touchdowns first in three of its five games, but opponents have found the end zone first in each of the last two games. The Horned Frogs' only touchdown in their 17-10 loss came on a 13-yard by Kari Ashley from Jaden Craig in the second quarter. Ashley recorded a team-best six receptions for 108 yards in the loss.

Baylor scoring the game's first touchdown is trading at up to $0.67 per share, while TCU scoring the first touchdown is trading at $0.33 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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