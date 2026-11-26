The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Rivalry Week of the 2026 college football season will include a Big 12 matchup between TCU (5-6) and No. 12 Texas Tech (10-1) at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas Tech is on a four-game winning streak since its lone loss of the season, a 37-24 upset by Cincinnati on October 24. Meanwhile, TCU is coming off a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah in Week 12. Texas Tech is trading at $0.86 per share to win on Kalshi, while TCU to win is trading at $0.15 per share. The $0.86 price per share equates to an 86% probability for Texas Tech to win. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

TCU vs. Texas Tech picks, predictions

Pick #1: Texas Tech wins by 15 or more points

Kalshi probability: 51%

Texas Tech's offense is anchored by running back J'Koby Williams, who enters Rivalry Week ranked fourth among Big 12 players in rushing with 1,195 yards and nine touchdowns on 159 attempts, averaging 108.64 yards per game, along with 40 receptions for 212 yards. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos, who took over the starting role in October, has thrown for 985 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions on 54 of 95 passing, while also recording 414 yards and three touchdowns on 86 rushing attempts.

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig is averaging 266.4 passing yards per game, which ranks third among Big 12 players. Craig has thrown for 2,664 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 223 of 344 passing, while also recording 117 yards and four touchdowns on 83 rushing attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Texas Tech will defeat TCU, 37-15, on Thursday.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas Tech is trading at $0.51 per share to win by 15 or more points at home, while TCU is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 14 points or fewer or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Pick #2: More than 46.5 points

Kalshi probability: 50%

TCU's offense and defense are on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Horned Frogs lead the Big 12 in scoring defense with 17.3 points allowed per game and rank 15th among 16 teams in scoring offense with 22.8 points per game.

Texas Tech is far more balanced, ranking third among Big 12 teams in scoring offense with 37.3 points per game and sixth in scoring defense with 23.1 points allowed per game. The Red Raiders are averaging 39.75 points in their last four games, which includes two games with more than 50 points scored.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts more than 46.5 points scored with a probability of 62.3%, moderately higher than the consensus odds implied probability of 51.7%.

TCU and Texas Tech scoring a combined total of 47 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while both teams combining to score 47 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share. Claim a $55 bonus after trading $25 here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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