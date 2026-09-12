The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will host the Tennessee Volunteers for an ACC vs. SEC showdown on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Georgia Tech is coming in off a 14-13 loss to Colorado in its opening game, while Tennessee beat Furman 56-9. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ahead of Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog Predict, a few of the best prediction market apps. These platforms are offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and these offers can be used when trading on Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech, so long as you reside in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code and Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Get $75 as a trading bonus with the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee prediction markets

Tennessee to win: $0.82 (Kalshi)

Georgia Tech to win: $0.19 (Kalshi)

Tennessee to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

More than 55.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

Tennessee to win: $0.82

True freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon made his highly anticipated debut at Tennessee last week in the win over Furman, and the former five-star prospect lived up to the hype. Brandon completed 13 of his 17 attempts for 226 yards and three touchdowns, hitting on a pair of 50-plus yard strikes early in the second half. He also rushed for 68 yards and two touchdowns before leaving late in the third quarter with the result well in hand. Now he'll go on the road for his second start, and Tennessee's stock for the season will probably be tethered to how he looks.

Tennessee also had seven sacks against Furman after registering 37 sacks a season ago. The Volunteers are trading at $0.82 per share to win on Kalshi. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia Tech to win: $0.19

The Yellow Jackets suffered a devastating last-minute loss on the road against Colorado on Thursday. They'll have another tough test in Week 2, but they will have the advantage of playing at home this week and had two extra days of prep on Tennessee. Alberto Mendoza averaged a very respectable 10.3 yards per pass attempt in his first start for the program, but Georgia Tech couldn't get the running game going and finished with only 51 yards on the ground. However, Tennessee did give up 177 rushing yards to an FCS opponent, so this might be an opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to get their rushing attack going.

Georgia Tech went 5-2 at home during a 9-4 season in 2025. The Yellow Jackets are priced at $0.19 per share to win at home on Saturday. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Tennessee to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

The Volunteers have ranked top 15 in the nation in scoring four times in the five years since Josh Heupel was hired and Tennessee has outscored opponents by an average of 15.11 points per game in that span. However, the Vols only had three victories against power conference opponents last season by 13 points or more and only had three the season prior despite making the College Football Playoff. A pair of those wins did come against ACC opponents, as they beat Syracuse by 19 in 2025 and North Carolina State by 41 in 2024. However, Georgia Tech has only lost three games by more than 12.5 in the last two seasons.

Tennessee to win by 12 points or more has a 52% probability at Polymarket, and shares on Georgia Tech to lose by 11 points or fewer (or win) are at 49%. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

More than 55.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

The last time these two programs met, it was the beginning of the end for Butch Jones at Tennessee and Georgia Tech was still running the triple-option with Paul Johnson. Things have changed dramatically in the near decade since, with Heupel and Key both opening up the respective offenses and finding success. However, Tennessee's defense has a penchant for making plays behind the line of scrimmage and Georgia Tech's D also looked capable in the loss to Colorado.

Polymarket assigns a 52% probability for these two teams to combine for more than 55.5 points, while 55 points or fewer is 49%. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

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