Tennessee hosts Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium, with both rivals at 5-1. The No. 14 Volunteers beat Arkansas, 24-17, last weekend, while No. 6 Alabama dropped its first game, 20-17, against Georgia. Tennessee has won the last two meetings on its home field. Kalshi prices Alabama at $0.74 per share to win and Tennessee at $0.26, giving the Crimson Tide a 74% implied chance. Alabama to win by more than 9.5 points is priced at $0.47 per share, with the opposite result at $0.53. The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Tennessee's quarterback situation has drawn extra attention since Faizon Brandon's shoulder injury. George MacIntyre started against Arkansas in his place and will start again on Saturday, while Alabama's Keelon Russell has thrown for 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns through six games. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Tennessee vs. Alabama preview

DeSean Bishop delivered Tennessee's winning punch in Fayetteville last weekend. Bishop ran for 138 yards on 19 carries against Arkansas, breaking free for 59 yards in the fourth quarter before scoring the winning touchdown from eight yards out. He's up to 678 rushing yards and eight touchdowns through six games. Josh Heupel also got 247 passing yards from MacIntyre in his first career start, although the sophomore threw two interceptions. Tight end DaSaahn Brame added three catches for 87 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run.

Alabama arrived at its Georgia showdown averaging nearly 50 points per game, only to manage 17 in its first defeat. Russell completed 16 of 30 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown, while Trae'shawn Brown gained 90 rushing yards on just nine carries. Kalen DeBoer's offense had scored at least 45 points in each of its first five games. Tennessee, meanwhile, has held Texas to 20 points, Auburn to 14 and Arkansas to 17 in its past three outings. SportsLine has Alabama winning 29-27, while Kalshi prices the Crimson Tide at $0.74 per share to win compared with $0.26 for Tennessee. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Tennessee vs. Alabama picks, predictions

Tennessee to win or lose by 9 points or fewer ($0.53 per share)

Georgia held Alabama to 17 points, but the Crimson Tide entered that game after a pair of big offensive performances. Russell threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns against South Carolina, then added 285 yards and three scores at Mississippi State. Tennessee has allowed just 15.5 points per game, and its defense held Arkansas to 288 total yards last Saturday. The Volunteers also surrendered only 14 points to Auburn the previous week. Alabama's passing game will test those numbers, though the Vols have given opponents little room to score lately.

The Vols' biggest question is at quarterback, but Bishop gives Heupel a dependable way to move the ball without asking either passer to carry the offense. Tennessee has won its last two home games against Alabama, by three points in 2022 and seven in 2024. SportsLine's 29-27 Alabama forecast also points toward another close finish, a two-point margin rather than double digits. Kalshi prices Alabama to win by more than 9.5 points at $0.47 per share, with Tennessee to win or lose by nine points or fewer at $0.53. That's the prediction here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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