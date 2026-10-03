The No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) will host the Auburn Tigers (3-1) for an SEC matchup on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium, and this is a matchup between Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who served as Heupel's offensive coordinator at UT and UCF. Polymarket lists the Vols at $0.72 per share to win, while the Tigers are $0.28. The $0.72 price per share equates to a 72% probability for Tennessee to win. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Tennessee vs. Auburn, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Auburn vs. Tennessee for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Tennessee vs. Auburn preview

The Volunteers are coming off a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to No. 1 Texas where they recovered an onside kick late but couldn't get into position to attempt a game-tying field goal because of costly penalties. True freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon was sacked 10 times in the game and what had been a dominant Tennessee rushing attack up until that point was held to 70 yards on 44 attempts.

Now the Vols will look to rebound against the Tigers, who are coming off a 21-15 win over Vanderbilt. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown, who followed Golesh from South Florida, threw for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in the gritty win. Brown accounted for over 40 touchdowns and 4,000 yards of total offense last year and has piled up over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns already for the Tigers.

Tennessee to win by more than 7.5 points at home is listed at 48% on Polymarket, while NO is 52%. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Auburn vs. Tennessee picks, predictions

Tigers to win outright ($0.28 per share)

Fewer than 54.5 points scored: ($0.51 per share)

Tigers to win outright ($0.28 per share)

The Longhorns laid out a pretty clear blueprint for slowing down what had been a high-powered Tennessee offense. You have to put pressure on Brandon, who was conservative to a fault against at times against Texas. Auburn has 29 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks over its first three games and will undoubtedly turn Xavier Atkins lose after Collin Simmons' 5.5-sack day. Atkins has 17.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks for Auburn last season and already has 7.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks in 2026.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts that Auburn wins in 33% of simulations, which exceeds the 28% win probability assigned on Polymarket. Tennessee to win is listed at 72%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 54.5 points scored: ($0.51 per share)

Heupel and Golesh might be eager to trade barbs as offensive-minded head coaches who used to work on the same staff. However, both teams are coming off their worst offensive performance of the season and arguably put in their best defensive work last week. The Vols dialed up six sacks of their own against Texas and forced a couple of turnovers, while Auburn had four sacks against Vanderbilt.

The model predicts that 52 points are scored on average and that fewer than 54.5 points are scored in 55% of simulations. Polymarket lists more than 54.5 points at 50% and fewer than 54.5 points at 51%. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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