No. 9 Tennessee will try to take another step towards a College Football Playoff berth when it hosts LSU on Saturday afternoon, the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Vols are coming off consecutive wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M, while LSU has lost back-to-back games against Alabama and Texas. Trade on Tennessee vs. LSU here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Tennessee at $0.51 per share to win, while LSU is priced at $0.49 per share. More than 45.5 points scored in LSU vs. Tennessee is trading at $0.49 per share. Tennessee to win by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Tennessee vs. LSU trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Tennessee vs. LSU prices (via Kalshi)

LSU vs. Tennessee winner Tennessee $0.51, LSU $0.49 LSU vs. Tennessee points 45.5 total points to be scored (More $0.49, Less $0.51) LSU vs. Tennessee margin Tennessee to win by more than 1.5 points (YES $0.49, NO $0.51)

Tennessee vs. LSU preview

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin will make his return to Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers face a top-10 opponent for the third week in a row. The first two games have resulted in losses to Alabama and Texas, knocking the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff race. Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning threw a game-winning touchdown pass with three seconds remaining.

Tennessee remains in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth, but it has no margin for error heading into its final two games. The Vols are coming off emphatic wins over Kentucky and Texas A&M following a loss at South Carolina. They have held five of their last six opponents to 17 points or fewer.

The Vols are also still chasing an SEC Championship appearance, as they are one of three SEC teams with two league losses. This is Kiffin's second trip back to Knoxville as an opposing head coach, with the first instance being a 31-26 Ole Miss win in 2021. Kalshi has Tennessee priced at $0.51 to win and $0.49 to win by at least two points. Trade on LSU vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.