The Texas A&M Aggies will host the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers for an SEC matchup on Saturday and it's the perfect time to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and Texas A&M is 4-5 overall with a 1-5 record in the SEC, while Tennessee is 7-2 with a 4-2 mark in conference play. Trade on Texas A&M vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi prices Texas A&M at $0.48 per share to win, while Tennessee is priced at $0.52 per share. The $0.48 price per share equates to a 48% probability for the Aggies to win at home. More than 43.5 points scored in Texas A&M vs. Tennessee is trading at $0.53 per share. Meanwhile, Tennessee to win by more than 2.5 points is trading at $0.47 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Texas A&M vs. Tennessee trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee prices (via Kalshi)

Texas A&M vs. Tennessee winner Texas A&M $0.48 per share, Tennessee $0.52 per share Texas A&M vs. Tennessee points 43.5 total points to be scored (More $0.53, Less $0.47) Texas A&M vs. Tennessee margin Tennessee to win by more than 2.5 points (YES $0.47, NO $0.53)

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M preview

Tennessee looked like it took offense to the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings in a dominant 34-6 win over Kentucky at home. The Volunteers were ranked 13th and found themselves eight spots behind Alabama despite a matching record and a 26-10 win over the Crimson Tide head-to-head. Now Tennessee has moved up to No. 8 in the CFP rankings, but must avoid a trap game on the road with a matchup against LSU lurking ahead.

Meanwhile, the Aggies have been a major disappointment after a breakthrough CFP appearance last season. However, four of Texas A&M's five conference losses have come on the road and the Aggies have managed a 4-1 record at home this season. Mike Elko's defense also still remains one of the best in the country, as Texas A&M ranks 22nd in the nation in points allowed (18.7).

This will be the sixth all-time meeting between these two programs and it will be the fourth time that they've played each other since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. Texas A&M has won two of three over Tennessee as a conference foe, but Josh Heupel did guide the Vols to a 20-13 win the last time they played in 2023 at Neyland Stadium. Trade on Texas A&M vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.