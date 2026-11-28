The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to set themselves up for a College Football Playoff spot Saturday when they visit Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores for a college football Week 13 SEC matchup. Vandy (4-7, 1-7 SEC) will be looking to spoil things for their state rivals, and they won last year's meeting big, but the Vols (9-2, 6-2) have an elite defense and will be facing a freshman quarterback. Sports fans who want to make predictions for this Rivalry Week game should check out the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt predictions on Polymarket

Tennessee to win: 84%

Vanderbilt to win: 16%

Tennessee to win by more than 13.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

More than 43.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

Tennessee to win: 84%

The Vols allow just 14.2 points per game, second-fewest in the SEC and seventh-fewest in FBS. The Commodores allow more than twice that, with their 29.1 allowed the most in the conference. Tennessee also scores nine more points per game and will be looking to avenge last year's 45-24 loss in Knoxville. Diego Pavia led the way for Vandy in that one, but now freshman Jared Curtis is under center, and he'll face a Vols pass rush that leads the nation in sacks -- by a lot. UT has 47, five more than any other FBS school, with Tyree Weathersby and Xavier Gilliam posting seven apiece while Arion Carter and Amare Campbell have five each. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has Tennessee winning in 69% of its simulations.

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Vanderbilt to win: 16%

The Commodores had to replace a ton of talent from last year's 10-3 team, but Curtis is expected to be a good one and has shown flashes of that talent. The freshman was rated the top prep quarterback in the 2026 class, just ahead of current Vols QB Faizon Brandon. Meanwhile, the Vols quarterback situation has been unsettled for weeks, with Faizon helping lead a big home victory against LSU last week. George MacIntyre shared time as he dealt with a sore knee and was just 12 of 21 for 79 yards. Brandon completed just one of six passes but rushed for 112 yards and two critical long TDs. The Commodores are likely to stack the box and force the Vols to throw. The SportsLine model has the hosts winning in 31% of its simulations.

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Tennessee to win by more than 13.5 points: Yes 52%, No 50%

The SportsLine model has the Commodores losing by fewer than 13.5 points or winning outright 61% of the time for a 'B' grade. The Commodores hung tough and even led at halftime in a 34-27 loss at Florida last week and lost just 21-6 to Alabama at home the previous week. Curtis had 423 passing yards over those two games, with Junior Sherrill posting 249 receiving yards. The freshman quarterback has 2,080 passing yards and 10 TD passes but has thrown eight interceptions. Sherrill is 13th in the nation with 996 receiving yards and has scored five times. The Vols have allowed just 23 points over their past three games, but the SportsLine model has the hosts losing by fewer than 13.5 points 61% of the time.

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More than 43.5 points: Yes 49%, No 52%

These meetings have been shootouts now for more than a decade, with the past 11 games between these two averaging 63.3 combined points. Only one of those games fell short of 50 total points. This one might be different, with the Vols defense not allowing much and Vandy struggling, and the SportsLine model thinks it will be. However, it still has the teams scoring more than 43.5 total points combined in almost 60% of its simulations. Its projected score has the teams combining for almost 50 points.

Tennessee and Vandy to combine for more than 43.5 points trades at 49% on Polymarket, while a final score totaling fewer than 43.5 points is at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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